News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some of the best-reviewed hotels in Scotland.

Best Hotels In Scotland 2022: Here are the 11 most highly rated Scottish hotels according to online reviews

Scotland has a huge amount to offer for a relatively small country – including an amazing variety of hotels to stay in while you’re visiting.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:09 pm

Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.

And one of the thing that the country excels at is quality hotels – from humble roadside inns to five star spa hotels.

With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which of the country’s hotels are ranked highest on the popular travel website Tripadvisor – the results are often surprising.

How many have you stayed at?

Read more:

‘Tough’ year ahead for Scottish tourism amid Ukraine war jitters and cost of living crisis

Scots tourism expert wants campaign to attract more refugees and migrants to tackle ‘pressing need’ for workers

Scotland and the European continent edge closer with ferry tourism on the horizon

1. Ivybank Lodge

The top-reviewed hotel in Scotland isn't a five star luxury resport like Trump Turnberry or Gleneagles but rather a magnificent Victorian villa in an acre of stunning gardens near the centre of Blairgowrie. With just six immaculate rooms you need to book Ivybank Lodge early. Christinawink said: "Absolutely wonderful experience, the food was superb, spotlessly clean and just beautifully decorated throughout. Attention to detail was seen through the whole house and would definitely visit again. One of the best places we have visited this year."

Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales

2. Tigh na Sgiath Country House Hotel

Built in 1902, the Tigh na Sgiath Country House Hotel is the ormer home of the Lipton Tea Family. The elegant mansion is set in its own fabulous grounds in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park, ideally located for the Speyside Malt Whisky Trail, and is the second best hotel in Scotland according to reviewers. Julie R said: This was my second visit to this lovely hotel and it was just as lovely as the first time. So welcoming and friendly and the breakfasts are great - freshly cooked to order from a great choice."

Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales

3. Buccleuch Arms Hotel

Taking third spot is the Buccleuch Arms Hotel. The small country hotel is situated in the quaint spa town of Moffat which is the beating heart and hub of the beautiful Scottish Lowlands. Ann M said: "We were greeted with the warmest of welcomes on a very rainy Sunday afternoon. The rooms are immaculate, cosy and warm, futhermore the food is superb. Attention to detail on all levels by the staff is exceptional. Its fair to say that empathy, kindness and generosity of spirit is alive and well within the team at Buccleuch."

Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales

4. Glenshieling House

Glenshieling House is a magnificent Victorian villa built in 1893; peacefully located within its own private gardens and woodland of three acres and set amongst the rolling Perthshire hills yet only a fifteen minute stroll to Blairgowrie town centre and all its amenities. sootyandpebs said: "What a fabulous property, beautifully decorated to a high standard you are mesmerised as soon as you cross the threshold, our room was lovely with an immaculate en-suite which smelt amazing. If you are looking for a fabulous retreat in beautiful surroundings with a gracious host and one of the best breakfasts in Scotland then get booking you will not be disappointed."

Photo: www.booking.com

Photo Sales
ScotlandTripAdvisorUkraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 3