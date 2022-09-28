Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.
And one of the thing that the country excels at is quality hotels – from humble roadside inns to five star spa hotels.
With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which of the country’s hotels are ranked highest on the popular travel website Tripadvisor – the results are often surprising.
How many have you stayed at?
1. Ivybank Lodge
The top-reviewed hotel in Scotland isn't a five star luxury resport like Trump Turnberry or Gleneagles but rather a magnificent Victorian villa in an acre of stunning gardens near the centre of Blairgowrie. With just six immaculate rooms you need to book Ivybank Lodge early. Christinawink said: "Absolutely wonderful experience, the food was superb, spotlessly clean and just beautifully decorated throughout. Attention to detail was seen through the whole house and would definitely visit again. One of the best places we have visited this year."
Photo: www.booking.com
2. Tigh na Sgiath Country House Hotel
Built in 1902, the Tigh na Sgiath Country House Hotel is the ormer home of the Lipton Tea Family. The elegant mansion is set in its own fabulous grounds in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park, ideally located for the Speyside Malt Whisky Trail, and is the second best hotel in Scotland according to reviewers. Julie R said: This was my second visit to this lovely hotel and it was just as lovely as the first time. So welcoming and friendly and the breakfasts are great - freshly cooked to order from a great choice."
Photo: www.booking.com
3. Buccleuch Arms Hotel
Taking third spot is the Buccleuch Arms Hotel. The small country hotel is situated in the quaint spa town of Moffat which is the beating heart and hub of the beautiful Scottish Lowlands. Ann M said: "We were greeted with the warmest of welcomes on a very rainy Sunday afternoon. The rooms are immaculate, cosy and warm, futhermore the food is superb. Attention to detail on all levels by the staff is exceptional. Its fair to say that empathy, kindness and generosity of spirit is alive and well within the team at Buccleuch."
Photo: www.booking.com
4. Glenshieling House
Glenshieling House is a magnificent Victorian villa built in 1893; peacefully located within its own private gardens and woodland of three acres and set amongst the rolling Perthshire hills yet only a fifteen minute stroll to Blairgowrie town centre and all its amenities. sootyandpebs said: "What a fabulous property, beautifully decorated to a high standard you are mesmerised as soon as you cross the threshold, our room was lovely with an immaculate en-suite which smelt amazing. If you are looking for a fabulous retreat in beautiful surroundings with a gracious host and one of the best breakfasts in Scotland then get booking you will not be disappointed."
Photo: www.booking.com