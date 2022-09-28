4. Glenshieling House

Glenshieling House is a magnificent Victorian villa built in 1893; peacefully located within its own private gardens and woodland of three acres and set amongst the rolling Perthshire hills yet only a fifteen minute stroll to Blairgowrie town centre and all its amenities. sootyandpebs said: "What a fabulous property, beautifully decorated to a high standard you are mesmerised as soon as you cross the threshold, our room was lovely with an immaculate en-suite which smelt amazing. If you are looking for a fabulous retreat in beautiful surroundings with a gracious host and one of the best breakfasts in Scotland then get booking you will not be disappointed."

Photo: www.booking.com