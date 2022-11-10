News you can trust since 1817
21 Habits you can’t help picking up when living in Scotland, according to Scotsman readers

When Scotland, as a country, is lumped into ‘Great Britain’ or ‘the Commonwealth’ it can be easily forgotten how many different habits and customs we have here despite some cultural similarities with other nations.

By Thomas Mackay
4 minutes ago
Living in Scotland can be an exciting adventure that many of us are blessed to have experienced, and when you adapt to the Scottish way of life you may find you develop some habits you would never practise in other places.

Whether it be enjoying a wee cheeky pint, having a wee gander at the shops or looking for a wee bite to eat it - using Scottish words like ‘wee’ is just one of many habits the Scots have an affinity for that can rub off on you.

But is there more to it than that? Absolutely! We asked you, our Scotsman readers, what’s a ‘habit you can easily pick up living in Scotland’ and you answered passionately - here are 21 of those answers.

1. Saying "Aye" instead of "Yes"

The Scottish accent is famous worldwide and our colourful vernaculars also feature prominently in our culture, saying "aye" instead of "yes" is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Scottish language.

2. Getting into carbohydrate-heavy diets

Scotland is credited for inventing the macaroni pie, a blissful carb-on-carb sensation that was tragically removed from Greggs' shelves a few years ago - we also enjoy a good 'tattie scone' too!

3. Using swear words as a term of endearment

Unlike our transatlantic cousins in the USA that shudder at swears like the C-word, here in Scotland you'll find its uttered far more regularly yet casually as well.

4. Having oddly deep conversations with taxi drivers

In some countries a simple "take me to X street please" would start and conclude the verbal exchange between a passenger and taxi driver, here in Scotland though you'll know each other's lives inside and out before you get off.

