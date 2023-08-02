Top 37 Scottish words and sayings for Scotland’s weather starting with "dreich"
It’s not enough to just say “wet and windy” in Scotland as over a hundred Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone.
The weather regularly dominates headlines in Scotland and (as is the norm with Scottish habits) you can expect to hear many people complaining about it as that’s a popular national pastime. Most likely that’s why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey or damp weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ a few years ago.
The University of Glasgow found 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and over a hundred for ‘rain’, but don’t be intimidated - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s beloved yet chaotic weather for any kind of day.
