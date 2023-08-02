All Sections
Top 37 Scottish words and sayings for Scotland’s weather starting with "dreich"

It’s not enough to just say “wet and windy” in Scotland as over a hundred Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 11th Nov 2022, 12:10 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:08 BST

The weather regularly dominates headlines in Scotland and (as is the norm with Scottish habits) you can expect to hear many people complaining about it as that’s a popular national pastime. Most likely that’s why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey or damp weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ a few years ago.

The University of Glasgow found 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and over a hundred for ‘rain’, but don’t be intimidated - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s beloved yet chaotic weather for any kind of day.

Dreich is a Scots word that refers to "dull or miserable" weather but despite this it was crowned the 'nation's favourite word' a few years back on a Scottish Government poll - it just manages to describe so much in one syllable.

1. Dreich

This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind.

2. It’s blowing a hoolie

This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind. Photo: Kotenko_A via Canva Pro

Something many of us have heard our Scottish grannies saying - it just means that it's a particularly sunny day outside.

3. The sun’s splitting the trees (or skies)

Something many of us have heard our Scottish grannies saying - it just means that it's a particularly sunny day outside. Photo: RussieseO via Canva Pro

This refers to something being drenched or if your clothes are totally soaked through - if you find yourself drookit then you probably forget your umbrella.

4. Drookit

This refers to something being drenched or if your clothes are totally soaked through - if you find yourself drookit then you probably forget your umbrella. Photo: lastfallenangel via Canva Pro

