Top 37 Scottish words and phrases for the weather in Scotland from "taps aff" to dreich

The phrase “wet and windy” just doesn’t cut it in Scotland as over 100 Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone, among others.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 11th Nov 2022, 12:10 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Weather dominates the headlines regularly in Scotland and (as it is with Scottish habits) you can expect to hear many people moaning about it as that’s a popular national pastime.

That’s likely why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey or damp weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ in 2019. However, things are looking up as the weather forecast for Easter weekend may be sunnier than expected with places like Edinburgh avoiding the showers altogether on Easter Sunday.

The University of Glasgow found 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and over a hundred for ‘rain’, but worry not - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s chaotic yet beloved weather for any kind of day.

Something many of us have heard our Scottish grannies saying - it just means that it's a particularly sunny day outside.

1. The sun’s splitting the trees (or skies)

Photo: RussieseO via Canva Pro

Although rain is culturally seen as 'depressing weather' this phrase reminds us that "every cloud has a silver lining" - what's miserable rain to you is a joyful shower for a Highland Coo.

2. The rain is God’s way o’ cleanin’ the coos

Photo: Gannet77 via Canva Pro

The Scottish phrase a "Goat's hair" refers to a cirrus cloud - a type of short, detached and hair-like cloud found at high altitudes.

3. Goat's Hair

Photo: ineb1599 via Canva Pro

A favourite phrase for Scotland's summers, if you're lucky enough to have a sunny day then it's "taps aff" (or tops/ t-shirts off) so you can enjoy the Vitamin D in full.

4. Taps Aff

Photo: FangXiaNuo via Canva Pro

Related topics:WeatherEdinburgh