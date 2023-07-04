4 . The missing library of Iona, 563 AD

The island of Iona on Scotland’s west coast is called the “birthplace of Scottish religion”. In 536 AD, St. Columba and his followers landed on the island where they founded a monastery which some historians argue was the capital of knowledge in the medieval world. The island, also known as Innis nam Druidneach in Gaelic (Isle of Druids), eventually lost its library as some believe it was pillaged by Viking raiders who attacked in the ninth century. However, one book known as ‘The Book of Kells’ was preserved and it is believed that others may have survived or been taken elsewhere to be kept safe. In the 1950s a search was performed in the Treshnish Islands, nearby Iona, in search of such lost books - although nothing was discovered it is still believed by many that this reservoir of precious knowledge could be found again one day. Photo: Submitted