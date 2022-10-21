2. The South Bridge Vaults

Concealed beneath Blair Street, you can find the South Bridge Vaults which are a series of hundreds of creepy subterranean chambers that are closed off from the rest of the city. They opened in 1788 and were originally used for businesses or storage but were soon abandoned when the chambers began to flood. The vaults, however, would go on to become the site of slum houses for poor city residents and illicit brothels, crime became rife here and robbery and murder was common. Infamous grave-robbers Burke and Hare also reportedly hunted for victims in the vaults as they were said to target people that "no one would miss."

Photo: David Cheskin