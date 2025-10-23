Suspended chief executive of Historic Environment Scotland back at work

A new interim Chief Executive Officer has also now been appointed to steady the ship at the troubled quango.

The suspended chief executive of Historic Environment Scotland is back at work with an interim chief operating officer also now appointed to provide “stability and clarity” to the organisation.

Katerina Brown has returned in order to review and sign off the quango’s annual accounts, with the update delivered to staff on Wednesday.

Ms Brown was suspended in September, after three months on sick leave, which followed a complaint about her conduct. Her suspension was enforced after a requirement for her return to work was not met.

This month, the organisation, which cares for 300 historic properties and manages £70m of Scottish Government funding, has been mired in a series of controversies surrounding the alleged conduct of senior staff, their language, and the use of hospitality by some.

Now, it has emerged that Ms Brown is back at work, but HES woud not confirm if the original investigation into her own conduct continues.

The latest development was shared with staff by Sir Mark Jones, the new chairman of the Historic Environment Scotland board.

In a statement to staff, Sir Mark said: “As you know, our Chief Executive Katerina Brown has been out of the business for a few months.

Sir Mark Jones, the new chairman of Historic Environment Scotland. | NTS

“We have now reached a critical point in the process of signing off our 2024/25 end-of-year financial accounts, and this normally requires the signature of the Accountable Officer.

“To ensure this is completed appropriately, Katerina has returned to work to focus on undertaking a detailed review of the accounts and ensure they are signed in line with her responsibilities as Accountable Officer.”

He also revealed that an interim Chief Operating Officer will be appointed to provide “stability and clarity” to the organisation as it recoils from allegations and revelations about senior staff, a number of departures of high-level personnel and scrutiny from the media and parliament.

In a statement, Sir Mark told staff that the organisation is facing some “complex and pressing challenges”, particularly around culture, governance and staff wellbeing, with the issues requiring “sustained attention”.

The appointment of a temporary Chief Operating Officer would create space to “focus properly” on organisational matters, with the new role fully supported by the Scottish Government, Sir Mark said.

A meeting was also held with Trade Union Alliance (TUA) this week.

Since Ms Brown went on leave, her role has been covered by various members of the Executive Leadership Team on a weekly basis. They will now report directly to the interim COO.

Sir Mark added: “This arrangement is intended to strengthen our leadership team and provide additional senior leadership support as we work through this challenging period.

“These efforts reaffirm our commitment to building a safe, secure and inclusive culture — one where everyone feels respected, supported and able to thrive.”

Ms Brown and Sir Mark previously worked together at National Trust for Scotland, where she was Chief Operating Officer and he was Chairman.

Last month, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson, said he was “optimistic” that the pair would form a “formidable” team at HES.

Sir Mark replaced Dr Hugh Hall as chair in September. Dr Hall had been due to serve until January next year, but departed from HES in August.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said: “As previously highlighted, we are continuing to work closely with our newly appointed Chair and the Scottish Government to ensure strong governance and leadership across the organisation.

“As such, the Board has agreed to appoint a temporary Chief Operating Officer for six months, to work with the Executive Leadership Team, the Chair and the Board and to continue to build upon existing work going on across the organisation.