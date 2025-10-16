Sir Mark Jones is back from leave and has addressed staff at HES during a deeply troubled time at the organisation.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new chair of Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has addressed staff for the first time since taking up the post, as he acknowledged “significant issues” around “organisational culture, staff wellbeing and racism” at the troubled quango.

Sir Mark Jones released the statement on Tuesday following a period of pre-arranged leave, which started soon after he took up the appointment on September 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins HES during a deeply bruising time for the organisation, which is recoiling from a number of damaging allegations over conduct of senior staff, suspension of the chief executive and departures of high-level personnel.

Sir Mark Jones, the new chairman of Historic Environment Scotland, has addressed staff at the troubled organisation for the first time. | NTS

Sir Mark, in his statement to staff, said: “Clearly there are significant issues around organisational culture, governance, staff wellbeing and racism that must be addressed.

“The board will be working closely with the executive leadership team and the Scottish Government to tackle these challenges head on over the coming weeks.”

READ MORE: Historic Environment Scotland director suspended

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation manages 300 historic properties on behalf of Scottish ministers and receives around £70 million a year from the Scottish Government.

HES has battled a number of leaks about working culture at the organisation, with Scotland on Sunday reporting this week that a complaint was made against a senior figure who allegedly “twerked” in front of actor Martin Compston and insulted Penny Lancaster at a corporate event at Edinburgh Castle. An investigation continues.

Martin Compston on the red carpet | Getty Images

Meanwhile, chief executive Katerina Brown, who took up the post in September last year, was suspended after a year in the £145,000 job as an investigation into her conduct at work continues. She had been off work on health grounds since June.

Sir Mark, in his introduction to staff, said his appointment was “accelerated” following the departure of his predecessor Dr Hugh Hall, who had been due to serve in the role until January 2026. Dr Hall left in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Mark worked with Ms Brown at National Trust for Scotland, where he was chair of the board and she was chief operating officer.

At the culture committee at Scottish Parliament on September 25, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said he was “optimistic” the pair would form a “formidable” team at HES.

Mr Robertson has been urged by Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr, a member of the culture committee, to launch an independent review into issues at HES to assist Sir Mark in getting the organisation back on track.

In his statement, Sir Mark added: “As you know, my appointment was accelerated following the early departure of my predecessor and coincided with a prior-arranged period of leave. This is my first full week in the job and I am looking forward to getting started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While I have long been, as a former director of the National Museum of Scotland and more recently chair of the National Trust for Scotland, aware of and an admirer of the work of HES, I have a great deal to learn about the organisation and its work.

“My first task will be to get to know the organisation better and to understand the challenges it faces and the opportunities to build on its achievements to date.”

Sir Mark said he wanted to “acknowledge the concern created by recent media coverage and the scrutiny we've faced in parliamentary committee meetings”.

“ Whilst I’m sure you will be able to appreciate that I am currently getting up to speed on individual matters and specific media commentary, I do want to reassure you that we will continue to work towards a safe, secure and inclusive culture here at HES,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now emerged Stephen Duncan, the marketing and engagement director of HES, is absent from his position. Allegations surrounding his use of hospitality linked to his job have recently emerged.