Suspended Historic Environment Scotland CEO Katerina Brown has broken her silence as staff say the quango is ‘chaos at the top’

The CEO of Heritage Environment Scotland has broken her silence on her suspension as insiders say the organisation is “chaos at the top”.

As revealed by The Scotsman last week, Katerina Brown was suspended from her duties after just one year in post.

The heritage boss wrote on social media site LinkedIn “Sometimes we need a wee reminder” above a post that reads “the story depends on who is telling it”.

Her intervention came as Scotland on Sunday exclusively told how a senior manager at the crisis-hit SNP quango was sanctioned after drunkenly twerking in front of Hollywood star Martin Compston.

Meanwhile, a director at the heritage body arranged a boozy Christmas working lunch at Edinburgh Castle then asked catering bosses for a freebie.

It further emerged senior management created a new pay band in order to give themselves a salary hike of between 19 and 21.5 per cent.

An insider told The Scotsman staff have not been given any details of Ms Brown’s suspension but it is believed to be “personality driven”.

The suggestion from those close to the situation is that there has been a break out of animosity among senior colleagues at the organisation, which is responsible for Edinburgh Castle.

A source said: “To say it is chaos at the top is an understatement.

“We have no idea why the CEO has been suspended but it appears to be personality driven.

“Meanwhile there have been serious allegations against the Director of Marketing that have been under review for close to a month and he is still swanning around the office like he owns the place.

“Our staff deserve better as do the visitors to our most historic sites.”

Several associates responded on social media to Ms Brown’s post.

Murray Pittock, a Pro Vice-Principal at the University of Glasgow, replied: “Yes indeed Kat.

“I think we know each other well enough for me to agree with that sentiment.”

Dr Anna Keay, Director of the Landmark Trust, responded with three clapping hands emojis.

Michael Day, a cultural heritage consultant, said “At length, the truth will out.”

Scotland on Sunday told how the senior director at HES faced complaints following a corporate event in 2023 at Edinburgh Castle during a Rod Stewart concert.

The woman was allegedly inebriated when she sat on a client’s lap before standing up and twerking in front of the man and actor Mr Compston.

Leaked documents show that she referred to herself and Mr Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster as “two dumb blondes together”.

Sources close to the matter said the external investigator also criticised what was described as an internal culture of fear in the organisation, saying he was unable to fully probe the situation because staff felt “uncomfortable and frightened to speak for the fear of retribution”.

He recommended HES commissions a “culture review” with all staff in that area of the organisation.

In a separate incident, Stephen Duncan, the marketing and engagement director of HES, arranged for a festive work meeting for his team on December 18 last year.

However, castle sources said the afternoon tea morphed into a “free bottomless brunch” for the team of 10.

Holyrood’s culture committee heard last month that HES directors were handed a pay rise of 16 to 18 per cent in April, despite it facing a £3 million budget shortfall.

It has now also emerged that in addition to this, a new band of “elite heads of service” are in line to receive increases of up to 21.5 per cent thanks to a new Pay & Grading Framework.

New Grade 7 positions will see the earning potential of around 10 hand-picked heads of service, including spin doctors, increase by between £12,430 and £12,870 or 19 to 21.5 per cent.

There was no open application process for the roles. Instead Directors decided who would receive the salary hikes.

HES has been hit by a number of recent scandals, including the revelation a director made racist remarks about visitors at Edinburgh Castle.