Strikes in Scotland: Here are 17 pictures of Scottish industrial action in the 1960s
Striking refuse collectors have left rubbish piling up on the streets of Scottish cities, with teachers also preparing to take industial action.
It seems likely that the cost of living crisis will see more people stage walkouts in a bid to increase their earnings in the face of soaring inflation.
But this kind of industrial action is nothing new, with a series of strikes impacting everything from school pupils to air travel more than 60 years ago.
Here are 17 pictures showing the strikers of the 1960s.
Read more:
Edinburgh bin strikes: Major clear up under way as waste and cleansing services resume
Scotland bin strikes: Decontamination work may be needed in bin strike clear-up to guard against deadly bugs
Edinburgh International Festival Fireworks: Here are 17 pictures from 1963 to 2018 of the spectacular August displays
12 mythical creatures from Scottish Folklore that will enchant or terrify you, Gaelic legends and culture