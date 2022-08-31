News you can trust since 1817
Edinburgh and Leith Scottish Co-operative Wholesale Society workers call for a strike in 1965.

Strikes in Scotland: Here are 17 pictures of Scottish industrial action in the 1960s

Striking refuse collectors have left rubbish piling up on the streets of Scottish cities, with teachers also preparing to take industial action.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:51 am

It seems likely that the cost of living crisis will see more people stage walkouts in a bid to increase their earnings in the face of soaring inflation.

But this kind of industrial action is nothing new, with a series of strikes impacting everything from school pupils to air travel more than 60 years ago.

Here are 17 pictures showing the strikers of the 1960s.

1. No passengers

A number 33 bus out on service during a bus strike in Edinburgh in November 1964.

Photo: Unknown

2. On the march

Glasgow engineering apprentices march to Pitt Street for strike meetings in 1964.

Photo: Unknown

3. Placard power

Strikers on picket duty outside Leith Docks, Edinburgh, during the seamen's strike in May 1966.

Photo: George Smith

4. Going postal

Striking postal workers on a protest march in Glasgow in July 1964.

Photo: Unknown

