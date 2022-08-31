It seems likely that the cost of living crisis will see more people stage walkouts in a bid to increase their earnings in the face of soaring inflation.

But this kind of industrial action is nothing new, with a series of strikes impacting everything from school pupils to air travel more than 60 years ago.

Here are 17 pictures showing the strikers of the 1960s.

Read more:

Edinburgh bin strikes: Major clear up under way as waste and cleansing services resume

Scotland bin strikes: Decontamination work may be needed in bin strike clear-up to guard against deadly bugs

1. No passengers A number 33 bus out on service during a bus strike in Edinburgh in November 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. On the march Glasgow engineering apprentices march to Pitt Street for strike meetings in 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Placard power Strikers on picket duty outside Leith Docks, Edinburgh, during the seamen's strike in May 1966. Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

4. Going postal Striking postal workers on a protest march in Glasgow in July 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales