It was confirmed last week that the usual firework display at Edinburgh Castle to mark the end of the International Festival would not be taking place.

Instead of the spectacular event which attracts around 250,000 to the city centre, there will be an event in Princes Street Gardens featuring a live performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra streamed to the Ross Bandstand.

In the early days of the festival fireworks opened the event, but a closing display has been a tradition since 1982.

Here are 17 pictures to take you back to the event over the decades.

1. Garden Party Fireworks launch the Edinburgh International Festival in August 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Explosive A view of the fireworks over Edinburgh Castle from the Point Hotel, Bread Street, in 2007. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales

3. On the parapets Wilf Scott, the Director of Pyrovision Ltd, making the final preparations for the fireworks in 2002. Photo: Jon Savage Photo Sales

4. On the High Street The 2017 fireworks as seen from the High Street. Photo: Alan Wilson Photo Sales