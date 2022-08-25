News you can trust since 1817
Festival fireworks open the 18th Edinburgh International Festival of Music and Drama in 1964.

Edinburgh International Festival Fireworks: Here are 17 pictures from 1963 to 2018 of the spectacular August displays

August won’t be finishing with a bang this year, so we’re taking a look back at the fireworks displays of years gone by.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:38 pm

It was confirmed last week that the usual firework display at Edinburgh Castle to mark the end of the International Festival would not be taking place.

Instead of the spectacular event which attracts around 250,000 to the city centre, there will be an event in Princes Street Gardens featuring a live performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra streamed to the Ross Bandstand.

In the early days of the festival fireworks opened the event, but a closing display has been a tradition since 1982.

Here are 17 pictures to take you back to the event over the decades.

1. Garden Party

Fireworks launch the Edinburgh International Festival in August 1963.

Photo: Unknown

2. Explosive

A view of the fireworks over Edinburgh Castle from the Point Hotel, Bread Street, in 2007.

Photo: Ian Georgeson

3. On the parapets

Wilf Scott, the Director of Pyrovision Ltd, making the final preparations for the fireworks in 2002.

Photo: Jon Savage

4. On the High Street

The 2017 fireworks as seen from the High Street.

Photo: Alan Wilson

