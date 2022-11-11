The Met Office issued a weather warning for Scotland that gusts of 65mph are due to hit Edinburgh with southwesterly winds set to reach their peak on Friday. So, you can expect weather to dominate the headlines or - as it is with Scottish habits - to hear loads of people moaning about it as that’s our favourite national pastime.

That must also be why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey, damp or wet weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ back in 2019. And since you’re going to hear all about the Scottish weather, why not learn how to talk about it authentically while you’re at it?

The University of Glasgow found there are 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and reportedly over a hundred for ‘rain’, but don’t worry (we got you) - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe our chaotic yet beloved weather.

1. Dreich Dreich is a Scots word that refers to "dull or miserable" weather but despite this it was crowned the 'nation's favourite word' a few years back on a Scottish Government poll - it just manages to describe so much in one syllable.

2. Greetie A somewhat poetic word, Greetie means "showery" and it connects to the Scottish word "greeting" which means "to cry".

3. Baltic You may hear a Scot refer to the weather as "pure baltic" in the Winter months, this just means it's freezing cold - like the Baltic sea.

4. It's blowing a hoolie This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind.