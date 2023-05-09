Statues of Scotland: The 25 Best Scottish statues starting with Greyfriars Bobby

1 . Greyfriars Bobby

You can find Bobby on George IV bridge close to Chambers Street in Edinburgh. A memorial to the dog that was truly man’s best friend, it reads: “A tribute to the affectionate fidelity of Greyfriars Bobby. In 1858 this faithful dog followed the remains of his master to Greyfriars Churchyard and lingered near the spot until his death in 1872.” Photo: via WikiCommons