Statues of Scotland: The 25 Best Scottish statues starting with Greyfriars Bobby

From the wind-battered glens of the Highlands to the cobblestone streets of Edinburgh, these statues are powerful reminders of Scotland’s proud heritage.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 4th May 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 07:50 BST

Scots have retained an identity distinct from the rest of the UK with unique customs, award-winning landscapes, rich heritage and stars like Robert Burns who still remain famous worldwide. Even down to our mythology and native languages, Scotland has its own flavour that is one of a kind.

This majestic legacy of ours is captured by the plethora of statues scattered throughout the land that commemorate the nation’s most influential people and events including monuments of great Scottish kings and sobering monuments dedicated to events like the Battle of Culloden.

Let’s explore their legacy with these 25 ‘best’ Scottish statues as voted by Scotsman readers.

You can find Bobby on George IV bridge close to Chambers Street in Edinburgh. A memorial to the dog that was truly man’s best friend, it reads: “A tribute to the affectionate fidelity of Greyfriars Bobby. In 1858 this faithful dog followed the remains of his master to Greyfriars Churchyard and lingered near the spot until his death in 1872.”

1. Greyfriars Bobby

Located a mile away from Spean Bridge, the memorial overlooks the Commando Training Depot built in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle. The three-figure bronze statue exists to commemorate the sacrifices of thousands of Allied troops in World War Two.

2. Commando Memorial

Mercat Cross in Edinburgh is topped with a unicorn monument as this beast is Scotland’s national animal. As a mythological creature, the Unicorn is said to be tied to Scotland’s Celtic heritage and the rich folklore that accompanies it. Many unicorn statues can be found all throughout Scotland.

3. Edinburgh Unicorn

The statue depicts Arthur Wellesley (1st Duke of Wellington) and can be found outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art. It is famous for being capped with a traffic cone in a move said to reflect the local Glaswegian humour - this has been done since at least the 1980s.

4. Equestrian statue of the Duke of Wellington

