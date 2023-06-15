All Sections
Banksy exhibition to open in Glasgow after street artist says Duke of Wellington traffic cone statue convinced him to come to city

The Banksy exhibition will open at Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art this Sunday
By Lucinda Cameron
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST
An exhibition of work by Banksy is to open in Glasgow this weekend.

The solo show CUT & RUN, taking place at the city’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), has been officially authorised by the elusive street artist. It spans 25 years and will feature many of the stencils he has used to create his work.

Banksy told The Herald: “I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage.

Gallery steward Louisa Mcgeachie, stands by the Duke of Wellington statue, which now wears a traffic cone, consider by many to be the first original piece of 'street art' outside Glasgow's GoMA where the new show by street artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' opens this Sunday, revealing for the first time the stencils used to create many of the artist's most iconic works. The show includes authentic artefacts, ephemera and the artist's actual toilet and will run for three months and open all night at weekends. Picture date: Thursday June 15, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Banksy. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA WireGallery steward Louisa Mcgeachie, stands by the Duke of Wellington statue, which now wears a traffic cone, consider by many to be the first original piece of 'street art' outside Glasgow's GoMA where the new show by street artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' opens this Sunday, revealing for the first time the stencils used to create many of the artist's most iconic works. The show includes authentic artefacts, ephemera and the artist's actual toilet and will run for three months and open all night at weekends. Picture date: Thursday June 15, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Banksy. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
“But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime.”

The artist said the traffic cone that famously sits on the head of the Duke of Wellington statue outside the gallery was what drew him to exhibit there.

A gallery label for the show said: “For anyone who isn’t aware – the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40-odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place.

“This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition) but it’s my favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here.”

The exhibition will open on Sunday.

GoMA museum manager Gareth James said the exhibition is a “perfect fit for GoMA and the city”.

He told The Herald: “This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with an artist who has been exciting and challenging people around the world with their work over the past 25 years.”

