All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
2 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
18 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
21 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
22 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
23 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
The influence of Robert Burns' works can be felt all over the world as his legacy carries on strongly to this day.
The influence of Robert Burns' works can be felt all over the world as his legacy carries on strongly to this day.
The influence of Robert Burns' works can be felt all over the world as his legacy carries on strongly to this day.

Robert Burns: 14 Inspirational quotes from the Scottish poet that still resonate today

Even hundreds of years after his death, 18th century Scots poet Robert Burns continues to inspire and amuse readers worldwide with his unforgettable works.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 9th Jan 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:06 BST

Robert Burns is seen as one of Scotland’s national treasures as he wrote hundreds of poems and songs during his lifetime which are still celebrated to this day.

An exquisite detail of his works is the inclusion of the Scots language throughout them, for example ‘Auld Lang Syne’ translated to ‘Old Long Since’, and this unique feature separates his poetry from the works of other authors.

We have already been graced by delicious plates of haggis since Burns Night has passed in 2023, but our famous Scottish bard’s works are timeless and so worth celebrating all year round.

Here are 14 of Rabbie’s most inspirational quotes and entertaining lines.

This quote addresses that we should be thankful for the food we have because there are many people across the world who are not so fortunate.

1. “Some hae meat and canna eat, and some wad eat that want it; But we hae meat, and we can eat, Sae let the Lord be thankit.”

This quote addresses that we should be thankful for the food we have because there are many people across the world who are not so fortunate. Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This means "the best-laid plans of mice and men often go astray." A quote that reminds us no matter how thoroughly we make plans things can still go wrong.

2. “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft agley.”

This means "the best-laid plans of mice and men often go astray." A quote that reminds us no matter how thoroughly we make plans things can still go wrong. Photo: Adrian Coleman via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
A quote from the legendary 'Tam O' Shanter' that reminds us that time will run out at some point and we as people have no power over it nor the forces of nature themselves.

3. “Nae man can tether time or tide.”

A quote from the legendary 'Tam O' Shanter' that reminds us that time will run out at some point and we as people have no power over it nor the forces of nature themselves. Photo: Javier_Art_Photography via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The poem continues: "They gang in stirks, and come out asses... Gie me ae spark o’ Nature’s fire, That’s a’ the learning I desire.” A letter from Robert Burns to fellow bard John Lapraik, it captures how he found conventional education to be stifling.

4. “A set o’ dull, conceited hashes, Confuse their brains in college-classes!"

The poem continues: "They gang in stirks, and come out asses... Gie me ae spark o’ Nature’s fire, That’s a’ the learning I desire.” A letter from Robert Burns to fellow bard John Lapraik, it captures how he found conventional education to be stifling. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Robert BurnsScotland