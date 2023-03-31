Even hundreds of years after his death, 18th century Scots poet Robert Burns continues to inspire and amuse readers worldwide with his unforgettable works.

Robert Burns is seen as one of Scotland’s national treasures as he wrote hundreds of poems and songs during his lifetime which are still celebrated to this day.

An exquisite detail of his works is the inclusion of the Scots language throughout them, for example ‘Auld Lang Syne’ translated to ‘Old Long Since’, and this unique feature separates his poetry from the works of other authors.

We have already been graced by delicious plates of haggis since Burns Night has passed in 2023, but our famous Scottish bard’s works are timeless and so worth celebrating all year round.

Here are 14 of Rabbie’s most inspirational quotes and entertaining lines.

1 . "Some hae meat and canna eat, and some wad eat that want it; But we hae meat, and we can eat, Sae let the Lord be thankit." This quote addresses that we should be thankful for the food we have because there are many people across the world who are not so fortunate.

2 . "The best laid schemes o' mice an' men gang aft agley." This means "the best-laid plans of mice and men often go astray." A quote that reminds us no matter how thoroughly we make plans things can still go wrong.

3 . "Nae man can tether time or tide." A quote from the legendary 'Tam O' Shanter' that reminds us that time will run out at some point and we as people have no power over it nor the forces of nature themselves.

4 . "A set o' dull, conceited hashes, Confuse their brains in college-classes!" The poem continues: "They gang in stirks, and come out asses... Gie me ae spark o' Nature's fire, That's a' the learning I desire." A letter from Robert Burns to fellow bard John Lapraik, it captures how he found conventional education to be stifling.