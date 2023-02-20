4 . Latha Bealltainn (Beltane’s Day)

Beltane is said to refer to the Celtic sun god, Belenus, and ancient Celts would light two bonfires on this day (May 1) as it was said to increase their fertility and encourage their crops to grow. It was said this date was chosen as it marks the midway point between the Vernal (Spring) equinox and summer solstice. Many other traditions on May 1 have been observed in Scotland for centuries, such as young girls who would rise early that day to wash their faces in the May dew as it was said to offer them good luck (and, of course, a favourable complexion!)

Photo: via WikiCommons