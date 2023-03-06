The phrase “wet and windy” just doesn’t cut it in Scotland as over 100 Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone, among others.

You can expect weather to dominate the headlines regularly in Scotland or (as it is with Scottish habits) to hear many people moaning about it as that’s a favourite national pastime.

That’s probably why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey, damp or wet weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ back in 2019. And since you’re going to hear all about the Scottish weather especially in the wake of the ‘Beast from the East’ with predicted snow in March, why not learn how to talk about it authentically while you’re at it?

The University of Glasgow found there are 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and reportedly over a hundred for ‘rain’, but don’t worry - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s chaotic yet beloved weather for any kind of day.

1 . Baltic You may hear a Scot refer to the weather as "pure baltic" in the Winter months, this just means it's freezing cold - like the Baltic sea.

2 . The sun's splitting the trees (or skies) Something many of us have heard our Scottish grannies saying - it just means that it's a particularly sunny day outside.

3 . Dreich Dreich is a Scots word that refers to "dull or miserable" weather but despite this it was crowned the 'nation's favourite word' a few years back on a Scottish Government poll - it just manages to describe so much in one syllable.

4 . It's blowing a hoolie This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind.