Scottish island castle and its contents back on market - for £750,000

A Scottish island castle owned by the public purse has come back on the market with the sale price including all contents left behind at the once-oppulent Edwardian pleasure palace.

Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum is back up for sale after years of false dawns for the Category A listed building.

Built for wealthy English industrialists in the late 18th Century for their Highland hideaway, it was later bought by a government agency, now NatureScot, in the 1950s along with a large part of the island.

The now decaying castle, which has been sealed off to the public for more than 10 years given its condition, was almost sold to financier Jeremy Hosking in 2022 but the sale was paused following intervention from then Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater following resistance from an island-based development trust.

Now, after fresh research found that 67 per cent of island residents supported the sale, Kinloch Castle is back on the market again for offers over £750,000.

The price includes land and contents including a Steinway grand piano, four-poster beds, silk wall hangings, Indian brass tables and Japanese laquer cabinets.

Estate agents Savills said Kinloch has "transformative potential" whether as a private home, boutique retreat, or cultural venue.

Diane Fleming of Savills said: “Kinloch Castle is one of those rare properties that captures the imagination the moment you arrive. Its architectural splendour, dramatic island setting and rich history offer something truly special.

“This is more than a sale - it’s an opportunity to become part of the next chapter in a remarkable story, and we look forward to helping find the right custodian to bring Kinloch back to life.”

Following the Highland Clearances, Rum was purchased in 1845 as a sporting estate. In 1888, it was the domain of the industrialist John Bullough, and later inherited by his son George, who commissioned Kinloch Castle as a lavish summer retreat.

Completed around 1900, the castle was a marvel of its time, featuring electric lighting powered by a water turbine, central heating, double glazing and one of Scotland’s earliest private telephone systems.

Grounds included formal gardens, a Japanese garden, a bowling green, a nine-hole golf course, and hothouses growing tropical fruit. Exotic animals - including hummingbirds, turtles, and reportedly alligators - were introduced.

Chris Donald, NatureScot’s Head of Operations for Central Highland, said the new owner had to demonstrate a long-term commitmen to Rum, its community and the environment given the wishes of islanders.

He said: “We are therefore asking prospective buyers to set out, alongside their offer, how they plan to use the castle and grounds and how they will support the nature, sustainability, culture and economy of the Isle of Rum.

“For the right buyer, this offers a rare opportunity to be part of Scotland’s heritage by restoring an iconic building and grounds which are of historical and cultural importance to the Isle of Rum and beyond.

“We look forward to hearing from prospective buyers and will of course be keeping island residents directly informed of progress.”

Earlier this year, Jeremy Hosking said it was too late for him to bid for the castle again given his age and his commitments to Arisaig House, which he now owns.

It is believed he was prepared to invest £10m into the property as a heritage restoration project.

