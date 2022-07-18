Teens stripped to the waist and in bare feet crossing Princes Street in summer 1976.

Scottish Heatwaves: Here are 15 fascinating pictures from the 1960s and 1970s of Edinburgh and Scotland experiencing heatwaves

As record-breaking temperatures are set to leave the UK sweltering, we look back at some of the heatwaves of the past.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:53 pm

Scotland’s summers are getting progressively hotter due to global warming (although it may sometimes feel like they’re not getting any drier) – with Glasgow in particular having its warmest summer ever just last year (2021).

However heatwaves are nothing new for Scots, with many having particularly evocative memories of 1976, when a spell of dry and warm weather spanned the end of June and the majority of July and August.

We’ve had a look back in the archives to find a few pictures from that year, and some of the other times temperatures rocketed north of the border,

1. Making a splash

Rhona Heeps and Stewart Somerville were the first children into Portobello open-air pool when it opened for the heatwave in summer 1976.

Photo: National World

2. Catching some rays

Girls sunbathing in Princes Street Gardens during a heatwave in Edinburgh in June 1960.

Photo: Unknown

3. Donkey derby

Tourists enjoying the heatave of summer 1961 with the donkeys on St Andrews Beach.

Photo: Unknown

4. On duty

Policeman Ian Milne directs traffic in his shirt sleeves in Princes Street outside Marcus the Furrier during an Edinburgh heatwave in July 1962.

Photo: Unknown

