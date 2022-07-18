Scotland’s summers are getting progressively hotter due to global warming (although it may sometimes feel like they’re not getting any drier) – with Glasgow in particular having its warmest summer ever just last year (2021).

However heatwaves are nothing new for Scots, with many having particularly evocative memories of 1976, when a spell of dry and warm weather spanned the end of June and the majority of July and August.

We’ve had a look back in the archives to find a few pictures from that year, and some of the other times temperatures rocketed north of the border,

1. Making a splash Rhona Heeps and Stewart Somerville were the first children into Portobello open-air pool when it opened for the heatwave in summer 1976. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Catching some rays Girls sunbathing in Princes Street Gardens during a heatwave in Edinburgh in June 1960. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Donkey derby Tourists enjoying the heatave of summer 1961 with the donkeys on St Andrews Beach. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. On duty Policeman Ian Milne directs traffic in his shirt sleeves in Princes Street outside Marcus the Furrier during an Edinburgh heatwave in July 1962. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales