Scotland will see more hot weather over the weekend.

Dyce in Aberdeenshire had initially taken the title with 26.3C, however, it was later tipped by Aberdeen Airport at 27.5C.

Glasgow registered a 22.2C high, with Edinburgh slightly warmer at 24.5C. But it was the north east which took the honours, when Aberdeen recorded the highest temperature of the year, at 27.5C at the city’s airport.

Meteorologists have said that weather in Scotland could potentially reach peaks of 28C.

Sean Batty, STV weather presenter and meteorologist said: “Officially Scotland’s hottest day of the year as Dyce in Aberdeenshire takes the title of hot spot with 26.3 and still rising…”

Thursday had previously equalled the hottest day of the year so far with 25.6C recorded in Dumfries and Galloway – the same recorded in Prestwick at the start of June.

However, the latest Aberdene Airport reading means Friday July 16 is Scotland’s hottest day of the year.

Despite this record hit, parts of the north and west will see some outbreaks of rain, particularly on Sunday.

Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire, Fife and Edinburgh are expected to see the highest temperatures through the weekend with a possibility of peaking around 28C in a few spots, especially away from the coasts.

Those who are enjoying the sun in Scotland are being urged to take care under the UV rays throughout the weekend.

Mr Batty added: “Those out enjoying the sunshine at the weekend should remember that UV levels are very high at this time of year, and burn time is around 20 minutes, so please wear a high factor lotion.

