Scotland weather: Amber ‘extreme heat’ weather warning extended in Scotland to the east, including Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee as heatwave sees temperatures rocket

An amber ‘extreme heat’ weather alert has been extended into further parts of Scotland as temperatures continue to build across the UK in a heatwave that is tipped to break record highs.

By Ilona Amos
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:46 am

Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife have now been included in the danger zone, with a hot spell building from Sunday and continuing over the next few days.

Forecasters are predicting that Scotland could this week see its hottest day ever recorded, breaking the previous official record of 32.9C – set at the village of Greycrook in the Scottish Borders in August 2003.

Members of the public are being urged to take care, while travel and services could face disruption.

The Met office warning has been extended

It comes as a more serious red warning was issued for the whole of Wales and parts of England for the first time, indicating a “danger to life”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: ”The next couple of days are set to be exceptionally hot. Please take care and follow sensible advice - keep out of direct sun; stay well hydrated; and look out for others who may be suffering from the heat.”

Temperatures in some places could hit a record-smashing 40 degrees.

An amber 'extreme heat' warning has been extended to cover a larger part of Scotland as the UK sizzles in an unprecedented heatwave. Picture: Andrew O'Brien
