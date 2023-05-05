Scottish Gaelic Edinburgh Place Names: 13 locations in the capital rooted in Gaelic
While the origins of Gaelic are rooted in the Highlands and Islands, the language forms a major part of Scottish heritage and has found its place even in lowland areas like Edinburgh.
Well over a decade ago, the Scottish Census revealed that Edinburgh held 5,935 people who were ‘skilled’ in Gaelic. The Scottish capital is internationally renowned as a cultural hub with fascinating history (and even a UNESCO World Heritage site) so it’s unsurprising that the heritage language found its place there.
Gaelic is traditionally associated with the Scottish Highlands and Islands where it evolved by way of the Irish. The Celtic tongue has overlapped with the Scots language (Scotland's other native tongue) over the years but lowlanders – such as Robert Burns – typically favoured the latter.
The Highland clearances of the 19th century saw thousands of Gaelic speakers migrate to the central belt of Scotland to find new work. This displacement also accounts for why even USA place names feature traces of Scottish languages.
To explore this heritage more, here are 13 place names connected to Scottish Gaelic according to Gaelic Place-Names of Scotland.