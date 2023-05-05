All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
14 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
19 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Scottish Gaelic Edinburgh Place Names: 13 locations in the capital rooted in Gaelic

While the origins of Gaelic are rooted in the Highlands and Islands, the language forms a major part of Scottish heritage and has found its place even in lowland areas like Edinburgh.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:13 BST

Well over a decade ago, the Scottish Census revealed that Edinburgh held 5,935 people who were ‘skilled’ in Gaelic. The Scottish capital is internationally renowned as a cultural hub with fascinating history (and even a UNESCO World Heritage site) so it’s unsurprising that the heritage language found its place there.

Gaelic is traditionally associated with the Scottish Highlands and Islands where it evolved by way of the Irish. The Celtic tongue has overlapped with the Scots language (Scotland's other native tongue) over the years but lowlanders – such as Robert Burns – typically favoured the latter.

The Highland clearances of the 19th century saw thousands of Gaelic speakers migrate to the central belt of Scotland to find new work. This displacement also accounts for why even USA place names feature traces of Scottish languages.

To explore this heritage more, here are 13 place names connected to Scottish Gaelic according to Gaelic Place-Names of Scotland.

This is a suburb located in the north-east of Edinburgh near the famous Portobello. The name ‘Craigentinny’ is derived from ‘Creag an t-Sionnaich’ which translates to ‘the rock of the fox’. Alternatively, it has also been linked to 'Creag an teinne' which would make it 'fire crag'.

1. Craigentinny

This is a suburb located in the north-east of Edinburgh near the famous Portobello. The name ‘Craigentinny’ is derived from ‘Creag an t-Sionnaich’ which translates to ‘the rock of the fox’. Alternatively, it has also been linked to 'Creag an teinne' which would make it 'fire crag'. Photo: via Geograph

Photo Sales
Corstorphine is an area in the west of Edinburgh often associated with the Edinburgh Zoo. The name is derived from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Crois Thoirfinn’ which means ‘Cross of Torfin’. Torfinn is a name connected to Old Norse, another heritage language of Scotland.

2. Corstorphine

Corstorphine is an area in the west of Edinburgh often associated with the Edinburgh Zoo. The name is derived from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Crois Thoirfinn’ which means ‘Cross of Torfin’. Torfinn is a name connected to Old Norse, another heritage language of Scotland. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
The Braid Hills (also known as the Braids) have a famous golf course which can be found on the south-western edge of Edinburgh. The name is derived from ‘Am Bràghad’ which means ‘the upper part’.

3. Braid

The Braid Hills (also known as the Braids) have a famous golf course which can be found on the south-western edge of Edinburgh. The name is derived from ‘Am Bràghad’ which means ‘the upper part’. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Inverleith is an inner suburb in the north of Edinburgh close to the city’s central region. The name can be translated from the Gaelic ‘Inbhir Lìte’ which means the ‘Mouth (Confluence) of the (water of) Leith’.

4. Inverleith

Inverleith is an inner suburb in the north of Edinburgh close to the city’s central region. The name can be translated from the Gaelic ‘Inbhir Lìte’ which means the ‘Mouth (Confluence) of the (water of) Leith’. Photo: <p&p>photo on Flickr

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Edinburgh