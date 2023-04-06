All Sections
Scots Words for the Weather: Top 37 Scottish words and phrases for the weather in Scotland

The phrase “wet and windy” just doesn’t cut it in Scotland as over 100 Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone, among others.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 11th Nov 2022, 12:10 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

Weather dominates the headlines regularly in Scotland and (as it is with Scottish habits) you can expect to hear many people moaning about it as that’s a popular national pastime.

That’s likely why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey or damp weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ in 2019. However, things are looking up as the weather forecast for Easter weekend may be sunnier than expected with places like Edinburgh avoiding the showers altogether on Easter Sunday.

The University of Glasgow found 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and over a hundred for ‘rain’, but worry not - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s chaotic yet beloved weather for any kind of day.

A favourite phrase for Scotland's summers, if you're lucky enough to have a sunny day then it's "taps aff" (or tops/ t-shirts off) so you can enjoy the Vitamin D in full.

1. Taps Aff

A favourite phrase for Scotland's summers, if you're lucky enough to have a sunny day then it's "taps aff" (or tops/ t-shirts off) so you can enjoy the Vitamin D in full. Photo: FangXiaNuo via Canva Pro

Unlike a greetie, a pish-oot is when the rain is coming down in an intense downpour e.g., "it's pishing it doon!"

2. Pish-oot

Unlike a greetie, a pish-oot is when the rain is coming down in an intense downpour e.g., "it's pishing it doon!" Photo: Jaromir Chalabala via Canva Pro

The Scottish phrase a "Goat's hair" refers to a cirrus cloud - a type of short, detached and hair-like cloud found at high altitudes.

3. Goat's Hair

The Scottish phrase a "Goat's hair" refers to a cirrus cloud - a type of short, detached and hair-like cloud found at high altitudes. Photo: ineb1599 via Canva Pro

This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind.

4. It’s blowing a hoolie

This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind. Photo: Kotenko_A via Canva Pro

