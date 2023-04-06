Scots Words for the Weather: Top 37 Scottish words and phrases for the weather in Scotland
The phrase “wet and windy” just doesn’t cut it in Scotland as over 100 Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone, among others.
Weather dominates the headlines regularly in Scotland and (as it is with Scottish habits) you can expect to hear many people moaning about it as that’s a popular national pastime.
That’s likely why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey or damp weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ in 2019. However, things are looking up as the weather forecast for Easter weekend may be sunnier than expected with places like Edinburgh avoiding the showers altogether on Easter Sunday.
The University of Glasgow found 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and over a hundred for ‘rain’, but worry not - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s chaotic yet beloved weather for any kind of day.