4. The Unknown Bairn of Fife, 1971

A postman and his son in Fife were astonished in 1971 when what they thought was a doll washed onto the beach at Tayport turned out to be the dead body of a 3-year-old boy still dressed in what seemed to be his pyjamas. Reports state he died of natural causes but despite massive news coverage nobody ever stepped forward to claim or identify the poor child. Some suspect he had been aboard a ship visiting the Tay and fell off or, depressingly, his family just couldn’t afford a funeral. To pay their respects, Tayport’s people raised the money to have him buried in the village, his headstone reads: “Erected by the people of Scotland in memory of the Unknown Bairn”.

Photo: W Brown