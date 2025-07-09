With a heatwave hitting Scotland many of us will be heading to the beach and a dip in the chilly Scottish waters.

But if you were around 50 years ago you would have your choice of outdoor pool to go to - with three located in and around Edinburgh.

North Berwick’s outdoor pool was built in around 1900 and helped generations of younsters to learn how to swim – including a young Sir Ronnie Corbett.

The comedian was one of those who unsuccessfully attempted to save the pool when it was threatened with closure in the 1990s.

Despite the best efforts of local campaigners, East Lothian Council closed the pool – which was supposedly heated but rarely felt like it – in 1995.

It put an end to decades of fun, including the gala day tradition of throwing unlabelled food cans into the pool for children to retrieve.

A few miles east from North Berwick, the coastal town of Dunbar also had an open air pool – or lido – that dated back to the late 1880s.

Tourists flocked from Edinburgh and Glasgow to swim in the pool, that filled up with fresh seawater every high tide, from May to September.

In the 1960s and early 1970s the pool hosted everything from diving competitions and swimming galas to the annual Miss Dunbar beauty pageant.

Visitor numbers started to drop in the 1970s due to the increasing popularity of foreign holidays and the pool wasn’t properly maintained, with the bulldozers moving in to dismantle it in November 1984.

Another short journey, this time just along the coast to Scotland's Capital, Portobello Outdoor Pool was once one of the city's most popular attractions – with thousands of locals and visitors visiting to swim, relax, and enjoy the three foot waves generated by the UK’s first outdoor wave machine.

It was opened on Saturday, May 30, 1936, at a cost of £90,000, with warm water provided by the nearby Portobello Power Station.

While it was claimed that the water temperature was maintained at a relatively comfortable 20°C it was in reality often freezing cold, but that didn’t stop it from being an instant success.

In its first season around 290,000 swimmers and 500,000 spectators used the pool, which had a capacity of 1,300 bathers and 6,000 onlookers.

The pool opened from May-September evey year until the outbreak of World War 2, when it was camouflaged in case German bombers used it as a marker to target the power station.

It reopened in 1946 and became one of the trendiest spots in post-war Edinbugh, with young people socialising and posing in their swimsuits – even Sean Connery worked as a lifeguard there.

The pool remained popular for another 20 years but the combination of the arrival of cheap package holidays and the closure of the heat-generating power station in 1978 were to prove its downfall.

The 1979 season was its last and the pool was eventually demolished in 1988.

Here are 21 pictures to take you back to the pools' glory days.

1 . Nice day for it A typical Saturday at North Berwick Swimming Pool in August 1959. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Summer holidays Holidaymakers at North Berwick Open Air Pool in August 1953. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Perfect day for a dip A packed Portobello Outdoor Swimming Pool in May 1952. | National World Photo Sales