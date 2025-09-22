There was plenty going on in the world in 1964 - the year that The Beatles' appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show triggered Beatlemania across the USA.

The Olympic Games took place in Tokyo, Martin Luther King Jr was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and Lyndon B. Johnson was elected the American President.

In the UK, The Sun newspaper was published for the first time, pirate radio station Radio Caroline began broadcasting, the Great Train Robbery took place and the Labour Party, led by Harold Wilson, won a narrow victory in the general election, ending thirteen years of Conservative rule.

Meanwhile, in Scotland the national team failed to get to the quarter finals of the West Germany World Cup despite being undefeated in their group stage matches, the Forth Road Bridge was opened, and comedian Limmy was born.

Here are 23 pictures from our archives to take you back to that year.

Voice of golf Peter Alliss congratulates winner Dave Ragan at the end of the Senior Service Golf Tournament at Dalmahoy in 1964.

Different times One of the contestants in the Dunbar Beauty Queen Contest 1964.

Tackle Roy Barry tackled by a Falkirk defender in a game between Falkirk and Hearts at Brockville in November 1964.