Vinyl is big business at the moment - with the formerly-outdated format outselling the shiny and modern compact disc since 2023.

This weekend will see thousands queue outside record shops hoping to get their hands on special limited edition vinyl by the likes of Taylor Swift and Charli XCX as over 300 independent retailers take part in Record Store Day.

But it’s not just new records that are in fashion - vintage records are also massively in demand, particularly by big bands with enormous fanbases.

And there’s no bigger band than The Beatles, with the band remaining hugely popular 55 years after releasing their last studio album, ‘Let It Be’, in 1970.

Some of their records command eye-watering prices. Here are the 10 that have sold for the most on internet auction site eBay in the last couple of months.

1 . Please Please Me Congratulations if you have a near mint black and gold stereo first pressing of The Beatles first studio album 'Please Please Me'. A mix of covers and original songs, including 'Love Me Do', a copy recently sold for a hefty £17,500. It's by quite some distance the most expensive Beatles record sold on eBay in recent months, with even 'well loved' copies going for over £4,000. | eBay Photo Sales

2 . Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Featuring perhaps the most famous record cover in history, there are a bewildering range of pressings of The Beatles' eighth studio album 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', which includes songs like 'With A Little Help From My Friends', 'When I'm Sixty-Four' and 'A Day in the Life'. The rare 1984 Nimbus Supercut edition - complete with shrinkwrap and sticker - recently sold for £5,100. | eBay Photo Sales

3 . The White Album Commonly referred to at 'The White Album, The Beatles' eponymous ninth album was released in 1968 and includes classics like 'Blackbird', 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' and 'Back in the U.S.S.R.'. A near mint mono first pressing recently went for £3,831.72. | eBay Photo Sales

4 . Help! Test pressings of much-loved record are always highly sought-after - they were produced to ensure eveything sounded right before hundreds of thousands were pressed. A super-rare 1965 test pressing of The Beatles' fifth studio album 'Help!' recently sold for £2,353.74. | eBay Photo Sales