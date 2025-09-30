An Evening news & Dispatch 'Find the Ball' competition winner uses her 'Shopping Spree' prize to buy a television set at Telectra House in Great Junction Street, Leith, in June 1966.placeholder image
An Evening news & Dispatch 'Find the Ball' competition winner uses her 'Shopping Spree' prize to buy a television set at Telectra House in Great Junction Street, Leith, in June 1966. | TSPL

Scotland in 1966 in Pictures: Here are 24 fascinating photos of Scottish life 59 years ago - from Brigitte Bardot to factory workers

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:50 BST

Scotland was a very different place in the mid-60s.

There was certainly plenty going on in 1966 - the year that England won the football World Cup (not that they talk about it much).

The first ATM was installed in a bank in the USA, Walt Disney died and hazardous warnings started appearing on cigarette packets.

In Britain, The Beatles released ‘Revolver’, the Labour Party led by Harold Wilson won a snap general election by a landslide, and singer Rick Astley was born.

Meanwhile in Scotland, the Tay Road Bridge opened, Heriot-Watt College became Heriot-Watt University, and Chris Bonington led a group of mountaineers who climbed the Old Man of Hoy for the first time.

Here are 24 pictures to take you back to that year.

Brigitte Bardot at leaves the Open Arms at Dirleton where she was filming scenes for the film 'A Coeur Joie' with Laurent Terzieff in September 1966.

1. On set

Brigitte Bardot at leaves the Open Arms at Dirleton where she was filming scenes for the film 'A Coeur Joie' with Laurent Terzieff in September 1966. | National World

Photo Sales
Scotland v England at Hampden April 1966. Nobby Stiles nods the ball away from the England goal at the last minute as Denis Law looks on in amazement.

2. Auld Enemy

Scotland v England at Hampden April 1966. Nobby Stiles nods the ball away from the England goal at the last minute as Denis Law looks on in amazement. | TSPL

Photo Sales
A fan gets to meet the Walker Brothers at their concert in the ABC Cinema in Lothian Road, Edinburgh, in October 1966.

3. Pop stars

A fan gets to meet the Walker Brothers at their concert in the ABC Cinema in Lothian Road, Edinburgh, in October 1966. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Construction of the new inner ring road at Townhead interchange in Glasgow in September 1966.

4. Road to nowhere

Construction of the new inner ring road at Townhead interchange in Glasgow in September 1966. | JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandPhotography
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice