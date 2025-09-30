There was certainly plenty going on in 1966 - the year that England won the football World Cup (not that they talk about it much).
The first ATM was installed in a bank in the USA, Walt Disney died and hazardous warnings started appearing on cigarette packets.
In Britain, The Beatles released ‘Revolver’, the Labour Party led by Harold Wilson won a snap general election by a landslide, and singer Rick Astley was born.
Meanwhile in Scotland, the Tay Road Bridge opened, Heriot-Watt College became Heriot-Watt University, and Chris Bonington led a group of mountaineers who climbed the Old Man of Hoy for the first time.
Here are 24 pictures to take you back to that year.
1. On set
Brigitte Bardot at leaves the Open Arms at Dirleton where she was filming scenes for the film 'A Coeur Joie' with Laurent Terzieff in September 1966. | National World
2. Auld Enemy
Scotland v England at Hampden April 1966. Nobby Stiles nods the ball away from the England goal at the last minute as Denis Law looks on in amazement. | TSPL
3. Pop stars
A fan gets to meet the Walker Brothers at their concert in the ABC Cinema in Lothian Road, Edinburgh, in October 1966. | TSPL
4. Road to nowhere
Construction of the new inner ring road at Townhead interchange in Glasgow in September 1966. | JPIMedia