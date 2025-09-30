There was certainly plenty going on in 1966 - the year that England won the football World Cup (not that they talk about it much).

The first ATM was installed in a bank in the USA, Walt Disney died and hazardous warnings started appearing on cigarette packets.

In Britain, The Beatles released ‘Revolver’, the Labour Party led by Harold Wilson won a snap general election by a landslide, and singer Rick Astley was born.

Meanwhile in Scotland, the Tay Road Bridge opened, Heriot-Watt College became Heriot-Watt University, and Chris Bonington led a group of mountaineers who climbed the Old Man of Hoy for the first time.

Here are 24 pictures to take you back to that year.

1 . On set Brigitte Bardot at leaves the Open Arms at Dirleton where she was filming scenes for the film 'A Coeur Joie' with Laurent Terzieff in September 1966.

2 . Auld Enemy Scotland v England at Hampden April 1966. Nobby Stiles nods the ball away from the England goal at the last minute as Denis Law looks on in amazement.

3 . Pop stars A fan gets to meet the Walker Brothers at their concert in the ABC Cinema in Lothian Road, Edinburgh, in October 1966.

4 . Road to nowhere Construction of the new inner ring road at Townhead interchange in Glasgow in September 1966.