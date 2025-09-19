The best university in Scotland has been named in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

Retaining its spot as the top Scottish university is St Andrews, which came second in the UK league table behind the London School of Economics and Political Science. This means that St Andrews University now outranks Oxford and Cambridge, both of which have dropped out of the national top three for the first time in the guide's 32-year history.

Meanwhile, the University of Strathclyde has been recognised as Scottish University of the Year, as well as the UK’s Runner-up University of the Year for the UK, due to its graduate employment rates and ethos to be a “place of useful learning”.

Just missing out on being named Scotland’s top university for 2026 is Heriot-Watt, with Glasgow Caledonian University is Runner-up Modern University of the Year for the UK. Despite its historically poor rankings in the league tables, the University of the West of Scotland is Scottish University of the Year for Social Inclusion in 2026.

The annual guide from the Times is based on data including research reputation, campus facilities, scholarships and bursaries, nightlife and more. Discussing Scotland’s institutions, guide editor Helen Davies said: “In contrast to the volatility at the top of the UK rankings - where Oxford and Cambridge have both dropped out of the top three for the first time - Scotland’s results point to consistency and depth of quality across its higher education sector.”

Here are Scotland’s best and worst universities ranked according to the Times Good University Guide 2026.

1 . University of St Andrews According to the Times Good University Guide 2026, St Andrews is Scotland's top university. Retaining the title for another year, it is second best in the UK overall.

2 . University of Strathclyde In second is Strathclyde University, which is also Scottish University of the Year and the UK's Runner-up University of the Year. It has climbed up from its 2025 position of 5th.

3 . University of Glasgow In the same position as it was last year, the University of Glasgow is Scotland's third best university and 22nd in the UK.