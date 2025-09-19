The 2025 Times Good University Guide is now out, with 14 of Scotland's universities ranked from best to worst. placeholder image
The 2025 Times Good University Guide is now out, with 14 of Scotland's universities ranked from best to worst. | Adobe Stock

Times Good University Guide 2026: Here are 14 of Scotland's universities ranked from best to worst

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 19th Sep 2025, 07:03 BST

St Andrews University remains the best in Scotland, despite some surprise rankings in the 2026 Times Good University Guide.

The best university in Scotland has been named in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

Retaining its spot as the top Scottish university is St Andrews, which came second in the UK league table behind the London School of Economics and Political Science. This means that St Andrews University now outranks Oxford and Cambridge, both of which have dropped out of the national top three for the first time in the guide's 32-year history.

Meanwhile, the University of Strathclyde has been recognised as Scottish University of the Year, as well as the UK’s Runner-up University of the Year for the UK, due to its graduate employment rates and ethos to be a “place of useful learning”.

Just missing out on being named Scotland’s top university for 2026 is Heriot-Watt, with Glasgow Caledonian University is Runner-up Modern University of the Year for the UK. Despite its historically poor rankings in the league tables, the University of the West of Scotland is Scottish University of the Year for Social Inclusion in 2026.

The annual guide from the Times is based on data including research reputation, campus facilities, scholarships and bursaries, nightlife and more. Discussing Scotland’s institutions, guide editor Helen Davies said: “In contrast to the volatility at the top of the UK rankings - where Oxford and Cambridge have both dropped out of the top three for the first time - Scotland’s results point to consistency and depth of quality across its higher education sector.”

Here are Scotland’s best and worst universities ranked according to the Times Good University Guide 2026.

According to the Times Good University Guide 2026, St Andrews is Scotland's top university. Retaining the title for another year, it is second best in the UK overall.

1. University of St Andrews

According to the Times Good University Guide 2026, St Andrews is Scotland's top university. Retaining the title for another year, it is second best in the UK overall. | Adobe Stock

In second is Strathclyde University, which is also Scottish University of the Year and the UK’s Runner-up University of the Year. It has climbed up from its 2025 position of 5th.

2. University of Strathclyde

In second is Strathclyde University, which is also Scottish University of the Year and the UK’s Runner-up University of the Year. It has climbed up from its 2025 position of 5th. | Adobe Stock

In the same position as it was last year, the University of Glasgow is Scotland's third best university and 22nd in the UK.

3. University of Glasgow

In the same position as it was last year, the University of Glasgow is Scotland's third best university and 22nd in the UK. | Getty / Canva

The University of Aberdeen has slid down the rankings in the 2026 Times Good University Guide. The second best university in Scotland last year, this year it comes in fourth.

4. University of Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen has slid down the rankings in the 2026 Times Good University Guide. The second best university in Scotland last year, this year it comes in fourth. | Getty / Canva

