These 10 locations are said to be the most haunted in Scotland. Cr: Getty Images

Most haunted place in Scotland 2023: 10 of the most haunted locations to visit in Scotland

These are 10 Scottish locations that are reported to have the most paranormal activity.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Oct 2022, 14:40 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST

If you’re looking for a spooky adventure, these 10 locations may be right up your street.

Halloween may have been long gone but there’s no doubt that many people feel the ghosts of Scotland still remain across the county - but where is the most haunted location in Scotland?

Thankfully, we came across some brand new research from Stelrad that has revealed 10 Scottish locations that have reportedly seen a hive of paranormal activity.

To find this out, the research looked into variations of terms to extract average monthly searches per location, Instagram hashtags, and Tripadvisor data consisting of ratings, reviews and the total number of spooky mentions.

So, without further ado here are 10 of the most haunted places to visit in Scotland.

With a 'haunted score' of 60, Edinburgh Castle is the most haunted location in Scotland, with visitors to the castle offers said to have seen much more than battlements, cannons, and chapels.

1. Edinburgh Castle - Edinburgh

With a 'haunted score' of 60, Edinburgh Castle is the most haunted location in Scotland, with visitors to the castle offers said to have seen much more than battlements, cannons, and chapels. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

One of the biggest castles in Scotland, Stirling Castle is reportedly home to the frequently seen Highland Ghost. There's even rumours that this ghost was caught on camera in 1935 by an architect who was surveying the property.

2. Stirling Castle - Stirling

One of the biggest castles in Scotland, Stirling Castle is reportedly home to the frequently seen Highland Ghost. There's even rumours that this ghost was caught on camera in 1935 by an architect who was surveying the property. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Rumoured to be one of the most haunted places in Scotland, Glamis Castle, it has 154 spooky related mentions from Tripadvisor reviews. Watch out for the Tongueless Woman, the Grey Lady and Earl Beardie who can be heard behind closed doors, yelling, swearing and rattling dice.

3. Glamis Castle - Angus

Rumoured to be one of the most haunted places in Scotland, Glamis Castle, it has 154 spooky related mentions from Tripadvisor reviews. Watch out for the Tongueless Woman, the Grey Lady and Earl Beardie who can be heard behind closed doors, yelling, swearing and rattling dice. Photo: Shutterstock

Also known as the South Bridge Vaults, they are a series of chambers that are said to be riddled with ghosts. The most frequent being 'Mr Boots', who is commonly seen watching visitors.

4. Edinburgh Vaults - Edinburgh

Also known as the South Bridge Vaults, they are a series of chambers that are said to be riddled with ghosts. The most frequent being 'Mr Boots', who is commonly seen watching visitors. Photo: Contributed

