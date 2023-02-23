Mispronounced Scotch Whisky Names: 17 Whiskies often said wrong, their Gaelic meaning, and pronunciation

Although Scotch whisky is celebrated worldwide, many don’t know that this ‘water of life’ originates from centuries old Scottish distilleries that have their names rooted in Gaelic.

Mispronunciation in Scotland is nothing new, Scottish place names often challenge visitors as our heritage of Gaelic, Norse and Pictish (amid other languages) leads to some unique titles.

However, for uisge beatha (Scottish Gaelic for whisky or “water of life”) it may come as more of a surprise to some how unfamiliar many are with their pronunciations as it is one of Scotland’s biggest exports.

The Scotch Whisky Association reports that “there are 53 bottles of Scotch Whisky exported every second to markets all over the world”. As Scotch Whisky distillery names are rooted in Gaelic (which you’re familiar with as some English words are derived from Gaelic) it complicates things for English speakers as a Celtic language.

From the Scottish Highlands to the Lowlands and Islands, here are 17 of Scotland’s most famous distilleries, their meaning in Gaelic and how to pronounce their names today.

Laphroaig (Islay) Laphroaig distillery (founded in 1815) is located on the south coast of the Isle of Islay. The Gaelic behind its name means 'the beautiful hollow by the broad bay' although it has also been associated with the Norse "breid-vik" which means broad bay. You pronounce its name like "la-froyg". Photo: Paul Joseph via Flickr

Cragganmore (Speyside) Cragganmore Distillery can be found near Ballindalloch village in Banffshire, it was founded in 1869. The Gaelic form of its name, creagan mór, translates to 'great rock'. You can pronounce its name like "kra-guhn-more". Photo: commart via Flickr

Lagavulin (Islay) Lagavulin Distillery is located at Laguvulin Bay on the island of Islay and was founded in 1816. Its name is an anglicisation of the Gaelic lag a'mhuilin which means 'hollow by the mill'. To pronounce its name say "lagga-voolin". Photo: larsomat via Flickr

Tomintoul (Speyside) Tomintoul Distillery can be found at the Glenlivet estate, it is named after the highest village in the Highlands (Tomintoul) and was founded in 1964. The Gaelic translation of its name means 'The Hill of the Barn' (Tom an t-Sabhail) and you pronounce it like "tom-in-towel". Photo: Submitted