Mispronounced Scotch Whisky Names: 17 Whiskies often said wrong, their Gaelic meaning, and pronunciation
Although Scotch whisky is celebrated worldwide, many don’t know that this ‘water of life’ originates from centuries old Scottish distilleries that have their names rooted in Gaelic.
Mispronunciation in Scotland is nothing new, Scottish place names often challenge visitors as our heritage of Gaelic, Norse and Pictish (amid other languages) leads to some unique titles.
However, for uisge beatha (Scottish Gaelic for whisky or “water of life”) it may come as more of a surprise to some how unfamiliar many are with their pronunciations as it is one of Scotland’s biggest exports.
The Scotch Whisky Association reports that “there are 53 bottles of Scotch Whisky exported every second to markets all over the world”. As Scotch Whisky distillery names are rooted in Gaelic (which you’re familiar with as some English words are derived from Gaelic) it complicates things for English speakers as a Celtic language.
From the Scottish Highlands to the Lowlands and Islands, here are 17 of Scotland’s most famous distilleries, their meaning in Gaelic and how to pronounce their names today.