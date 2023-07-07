All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week by-election over groping claims
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

17 Inspiring Quotes about Scotland from famous folk starting with Sam Heughan from Outlander

With its fascinating culture and beautiful landscapes, Scotland has deeply inspired these actors, musicians, novelists and other famous people from all walks of life.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

When we think about Scotland we think about what makes the country so beloved by many. The works of Robert Burns, glorious glens in the Scottish Highlands and the intriguing multilingualism of our history with Scots and Scottish Gaelic are only a few examples of what makes the nation so famous.

Unsurprisingly, there is far more to Scotland and our heritage than the aforementioned examples but what matters is the impact such things have had on others; inspiring fondness and their own creative masterpieces.

Here are seventeen quotes from famous people (including many Scots) about their passion and love towards Scotland.

“Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I’m so proud of the country and all it has to offer.”

1. Sam Heughan on... Scotland stealing the show

“Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I’m so proud of the country and all it has to offer.” Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
“Scotland has an in-built sound system that never stops thumping. Music runs deep and I like to think of all the great songs and voices that have come out of the country, and all the music that is yet to come.”

2. KT Tunstall on... Music

“Scotland has an in-built sound system that never stops thumping. Music runs deep and I like to think of all the great songs and voices that have come out of the country, and all the music that is yet to come.” Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
“Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.”

3. David Attenborough on... Natural beauty

“Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.” Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
“I'm fiercely proud to be Scottish.”

4. Ewan McGregor on... Scottish pride

“I'm fiercely proud to be Scottish.” Photo: edfilmfest on Flickr

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:ScotlandRobert BurnsCulturePeople