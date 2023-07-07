17 Inspiring Quotes about Scotland from famous folk starting with Sam Heughan from Outlander
When we think about Scotland we think about what makes the country so beloved by many. The works of Robert Burns, glorious glens in the Scottish Highlands and the intriguing multilingualism of our history with Scots and Scottish Gaelic are only a few examples of what makes the nation so famous.
Unsurprisingly, there is far more to Scotland and our heritage than the aforementioned examples but what matters is the impact such things have had on others; inspiring fondness and their own creative masterpieces.
Here are seventeen quotes from famous people (including many Scots) about their passion and love towards Scotland.