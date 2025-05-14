22 Lennox Street has five bedrooms, a big garden and a starring role in new Netflix crime drama Dept Q.placeholder image
Inside the New Town flat for sale that stars in new Netflix crime series Dept Q, starring Kelly Macdonald

By Alison Campsie
Published 14th May 2025, 16:02 BST

The New Town flat, which stars in a new Netflix crime series, is guilty of some serious gorgeousness.

A garden flat in Edinburgh’s New Town that features in a new Netflix crime drama set in the capital has come onto the market.

The property was used as a filming location for Dept Q, starring Kelly Macdonald, Chloe Pirrie and Mark Bonnar, which airs on Netflix on May 29.

Owners of 22 Lennox Street are now hoping for plenty of viewings as the flat goes up for sale for offers over £1,095,000.

Estate agents Savills are handling the sale of the “light and airy” period home in an” extremely sought after and quiet location”.

On the ground floor, a grand, south-facing sitting room is blessed with fine original features and high ceilings. Working shutters, a feature fireplace, and detailed cornicing are part of the package.

The “inviting kitchen” has a large central island and breakfast bar and has ample space for a large dining table. Above, ornate ceiling plasterwork sets the tone for this fine room.

The main bedroom - a “tranquil retreat” - overlooks the large garden, with its large lawn, raised terrace and ample seating area.

Residents also gain access to Dean Gardens and its seven acres of landscaped gardens and pathways.

Bedroom four also sits at the back of the property. Bedrooms two and three sit to the front on the garden level and look out on to a private courtyard.

Underneath the property lies a cellar - perfect for home workers or those seeking a studio space.

John Forsyth, for Savills, said: “There is a fantastic sense of space at this very stylishly decorated property and the garden is a real highlight. [It’s] definitely one to view for anyone seeking an elegant New Town home.”

Dept Q is based on the novels of the same name by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, with actor Matthew Goode playing DCI Carl Morck as the oddball head of a new department dedicated to solving cold cases.

The books were originally set in Copenhagen, but writer and director Scott Frank, whose previous work includes Godless and The Queen’s Gambit, has hailed the switch to the Edinburgh capital.

The new owners of 22 Lennox Street may find their new home has a little star quality.

