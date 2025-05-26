The judges have decided on our very best

We’ve all been glued to Scotland’s Home of the Year since series seven of the popular BBC Scotland programme began way back in April.

Now that all 18 potential contenders have been inspected by judges - interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale, as well as architect Danny Campbell - the six finalists have been revealed.

Craigmount, near Dalbeattie | IWC Media

On the evening of Monday May 26, Craigmount, near Dalbeattie, took the last slot, when it won the South round of the competition, after going up against a Georgian maisonette in Dumfries and a modernised U-shaped home in Peebles.

The owners, Laura and Robert Osbourne, will be in the final, along with five other contestants, all of whom will be appearing in the last episode at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover.

That will be screened on Monday June 2, 2025, with the winner taking home the trophy for their mantelpiece.

The other finalists include the Thirties-style Sandstone Bungalow, near Giffnock, which was the inaugural winner when it got full marks from the judges after appearing in episode one, West, and is home to the Bains - Pamela and Gordon, their son, Caleb, and Rosa the Irish Setter.

From episode two, North East and Northern Isles, there’s Hilltop House, which is situated on the outskirts of Pitmedden in rural Aberdeenshire. It’s a bright and contemporary property that fuses mid-century and an unexpected twist of Californian style.

There was a more urban winner in episode three, East, in the Wee City Nook, which is a flat, owned by Devin Blackie and her partner Max Webb, in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge. The judges loved their clever storage solutions and bold use of colour and print.

In episode four, Central & Tayside, the winner was The Tree House in Broughty Ferry. This modernist Sixties property is owned by Jackie McKenzie and Paul Durrant, who completely made over the interior when they moved in, but have beautifully preserved the original architectural features.

The finalist in episode five, Highlands and Islands, was Isle of Skye’s An Cala Cottage, which is full of charming charity shop finds and has an interior inspired by coastal and mountain views.

All six have their own unique attributes, so who will win, is anyone’s guess.

Campbell-Jones says: “As always, we have a set of finalists that are each uniquely different from each other, from restored modernist dreams to handcrafted miniature perfection, there's inspiration for everyone. When we film the final we are never sure who the winner will be - it could genuinely be any of these amazing homes. Through debate, much discussion and not a little heartbreak, we gradually whittle them down to one that we all agree has that magical edge - the home that best exemplifies what home means”.

Beale says, “Each home’s bursting with personality - bold, beautiful, and a real labour of love. The finale of SHOTY is the big emotional payoff - surprises, stories, and a stunning winner that’ll take your breath away”.