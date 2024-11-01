Edinburgh's Holyrood Park hosted a spectacular Samhuinn Fire Festival this week.placeholder image
Edinburgh's Holyrood Park hosted a spectacular Samhuinn Fire Festival this week. | Getty Images

Samhain Fire Festival 2024: Here are 16 amazing pictures of the spectacular celebrations in Holyrood Park

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:34 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 14:58 BST

Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park was lit up with flames and fun this week courtesy of a traditional Celtic festival.

Organised by the Beltane Fire Society, hundreds of spectators have enjoyed this year’s Samhuinn Fire Festival in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat in Scotland’s Capital.

The spectacular event celebrates the end of summer and the upcoming winter with fire-play, drumming, and immersive theatrical performances.

The precursor to modern Halloween, with which it shares a date, the festival marks a time when it was thought the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds weakened - allowing the dead to mix with the living.

It tells the story of a battle between the Summer and Winter Kings and Queens (spoiler alert: winter wins).

Here are 16 pictures from this year’s festival.

The annual event is organised by the Beltane Fire Society.

1. Hooded figures

The annual event is organised by the Beltane Fire Society. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Samhain was traditionally celebrated from October 31 to November 1 by ancient Celts.

2. Carrying a torch

Samhain was traditionally celebrated from October 31 to November 1 by ancient Celts. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Samhain was seen as a time when the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds was thought to weaken.

3. Steampunk vibes

Samhain was seen as a time when the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds was thought to weaken. | PA

Photo Sales
The Celtic festival is thought to have influenced modern Halloween traditions such as fancy dress.

4. Procession

The Celtic festival is thought to have influenced modern Halloween traditions such as fancy dress. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HalloweenScotlandWinter
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice