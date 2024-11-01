Organised by the Beltane Fire Society, hundreds of spectators have enjoyed this year’s Samhuinn Fire Festival in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat in Scotland’s Capital.

The spectacular event celebrates the end of summer and the upcoming winter with fire-play, drumming, and immersive theatrical performances.

The precursor to modern Halloween, with which it shares a date, the festival marks a time when it was thought the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds weakened - allowing the dead to mix with the living.

It tells the story of a battle between the Summer and Winter Kings and Queens (spoiler alert: winter wins).

Here are 16 pictures from this year’s festival.

1 . Hooded figures The annual event is organised by the Beltane Fire Society.

2 . Carrying a torch Samhain was traditionally celebrated from October 31 to November 1 by ancient Celts.

3 . Steampunk vibes Samhain was seen as a time when the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds was thought to weaken.

4 . Procession The Celtic festival is thought to have influenced modern Halloween traditions such as fancy dress.