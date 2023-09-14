When Scotland, as a nation, is lumped into just the ‘UK’ it can be easily forgotten how many different habits and customs we have here despite some cultural similarities with other nations.

Living in Scotland can be an exciting adventure that many of us are blessed to have lived, and when you adapt to the Scottish way of life you may find you develop some habits you would never have expected.

Whether it be enjoying a wee cheeky pint, having a wee gander at the shops or looking for a wee bite to eat it - using Scottish words like ‘wee’ is just one of many habits the Scots exhibit that can rub off on you.

But isn't there more to it than that? Absolutely! We asked you, our Scotsman readers, what’s a ‘habit you can easily pick up living in Scotland’ and you answered passionately - here are twenty-one of your answers.

1 . Having a hood at all times rather than an umbrella Like we said, the weather changes at a moment's notice here so if you don't want your nice hair to get dampened then best keep a hood on you unless you want the labour of carrying the umbrella. Photo: via Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Getting into carbohydrate-heavy diets Scotland is credited for inventing the macaroni pie, a blissful carb-on-carb sensation that was tragically removed from Greggs' shelves a few years ago - we also enjoy a good 'tattie scone' too! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Saying "Aye" instead of "Yes" The Scottish accent is famous worldwide and our colourful vernaculars also feature prominently in our culture, saying "aye" instead of "yes" is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Scottish language. Photo: via Know Your Meme Photo Sales