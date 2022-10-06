Gorgeous scenery and rich history are aspects of Scotland that make it a world-famous place to visit, but the country has plenty more to offer.

It’s said that “people make Glasgow” and it’s also true that “people make Scotland” – as it is the country’s residents that add to its colourful culture with their various customs and quirks that you wouldn’t expect to find anywhere else on Earth.

Recently, we asked our followers ‘What are weird things that Scots do that the rest of the world don't?’ and compiled some of their answers into this list.

Carry on reading below to discover 15 of these ‘weird things’ that people in Scotland do that - seemingly - the rest of the world does not.

1. Starting any sentence with 'Here' Here, don't ask us why but for some reason saying this before you start any sentence is common in Scotland e.g., "Here, I was in Glasgow the other day and I saw your pal." Photo: max-kegfire via Canva Pro

2. 'Clapping' dogs (or any pet) If someone says "you can gie the dug a clap" in Scotland it just means you can give their dog an affectionate pat. This is not to be mistaken for giving their dog a round of applause, although they would surely appreciate you thinking so highly of them. Photo: Dayvison de Oliveira Silva via Pexels / Ohoho via Getty Images

3. Having a mythical beast for our national animal What the Eagle is to the United States of America, or a Wolf is to Italy, a Unicorn is to our dear Scotland. The Unicorn was adopted as Scotland's national animal in the 15th century and you can find Unicorn statues all over the country. Photo: Brian Gratwicke via Wikimedia Commons

4. Taking our favourite carbonated drink very seriously Irn Bru is Scotland's favourite soft drink that Scots often tell others about how it has outsold Coca Cola locally. Irn Bru even has a dedicated carnival that is due to return this December, we just love it that much. Photo: Martin Abegglen via Wikimedia Commons