Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decisions on the future of Scotland historic buildings must not solely favour the big “money spinning” popular sites, a campaign group of architects has claimed.

The Architectural Heritage Society for Scotland (AHSS) said a “spread of buildings” must be maintained across the country to preserve the nation’s history and culture while sharing the economic benefits of heritage with communities nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melrose Abbey remains partially closed to the public given the condition of the building. Campaigners fear the Borders' abbeys could be particularly vulnerable to cuts in maintenance investment being considered by Historic Environment Scotland. | CC Edwinrijkaart

The comments come amid delays to Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) new policy on which of the 300 sites in its care should be prioritised for maintenance spending.

The body has warned that past levels of investment were “not viable going forward”, with it possible that some properties could fall to “managed decline” or “curated decay”. This is linked to the challenging financial picture for HES and the accelerated deterioration of some its sites due, in part, to climate change, rising footfall and poor repairs of the past.

Meanwhile, HES is looking to develop “authentic and memorable visitor experiences” at its “key sites”.

Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, Urquhart Castle, Glasgow Cathedral and Doune Castle pull in the greatest income for HES and 80 per cent of visitors. The Neolithic village of Skara Brae in Orkney also pulls in significant - and rising - visitor numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stirling Castle is considered a 'key site' by Historic Environment Scotland given income and visitor numbers but campaigners have raised concerns about the future of smaller sites across the country. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Jocelyn Cunliffe, acting chair of the AHSS, said: "We know that HES wants to develop its visitor experience at key sites. So the question is, what happens at the non-key sites?

“I think that they have got to be very careful to maintain a spread of historic properties across Scotland . They can’t just focus on the ones that are money spinners.

"They have to look at properties in care that are of local importance, as in that sense there is a greater dependence in the locality on being a tourist draw. I don't dispute that it is important to do an assessment of their assets. It is just what happens next that is important.”

Ms Cunliffe added: "These buildings are part of the history of Scotland and they are culturally important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is why these properties are in the care of Scottish ministers. They are owned by the nation. They should not be abandoned because they do not have sufficient visitors to make enough to cover running and maintenance costs.

"I also think that Scottish ministers, the Scottish Government, have to address this seriously.”

According to latest figures, HES invested £40.3 million in Properties in Care and associated collections in 2022/23, which included spend on visitor facilities. Staff salaries accounted for 79 per cent of the investment.

Of the total, investment on conservation and maintenance of properties added up to £7.7m that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Why a new model village near Edinburgh has been hailed by the King

The most recently published Properties in Care annual report said: “Like many other heritage asset managers, we are seeing significant challenges in meeting the investment needs of our estate and associated collections. This is going to require us to re-think thestrategy for future care.”

Earlier, Dr David Mitchell, head of conservation at HES, said the organisation required to be “bold” in its decisions on future management of properties.

“Everything decays, we are fighting against the ravages of time. In some instances, we will have to let some stuff go,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cunliffe said AHSS was “not in the favour of the expression curated decay”.

She said: “We would prefer that the properties were all cared for and caring for the properties is an absolutely key thing that HES should be doing. They are doing it on behalf of Scottish ministers, so Scottish ministers have responsibility for this.

"I am concerned that HES, whether they call it curated decay or managed decline, are going to find some assets that they are not going to look after properly.

"For years and years and going way back to Historic Scotland it was clear that there were three properties that made money and nothing else paid its way or brought in the same revenue to match these three places, namely Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle and Urquhart Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you think of all the cities and the burghs across Scotland and the villages that have got ancient monuments and properties in care within them, none of them would survive without support from the public purse

"It is likely that HES is under-resourced and that any choices are going to be difficult for HES and they are going to be controversial as far as their local communities go when these communities find out that their local Property in Care has not been designated as a key site.

"I think the Border abbeys are potentially very vulnerable. They are places where there have been quite a lot of stone falls.”

Following a widespread masonry inspection programme launched by HES over Covid, public access remains restricted at Melrose Abbey, with Kelso Abbey still closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no public access to 21 HES properties, with 94 per cent of sites having full or partial access. The results of the inspection programme will inform the Properties in Care strategy.

The recent draft Scottish Budget, which is still to be approved by Parliament, allocated £74.2m to Historic Environment Scotland, with the funding just slightly above the £74.3m adjusted figure from 2024/25.

Ms Cunliffe said: "If the Scottish Government is underfunding the amount of money that is available for the maintenance of Properties in Care, they have a responsibility for this.

"But equally, it is all part of the very big picture of where money is spent out of the Scottish Government’s overall Budget."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for HES said: “The Properties in Care and Associated Collection Strategy builds on our current work in terms of how we manage and operate the historic assets in our care in a sustainable and innovative way.

“Following ministerial endorsement to develop the strategy and approval by the HES board regarding the approach to implementation, with over 300 properties in our care, it has taken time to develop all of the detail.”

HES said it was working with the Our Place in Time Built Heritage Investment Group to asses its properties. Factors such as as rarity, condition, economic benefit and social value of sites are among those taken into consideration.

A statement said: “The strategy is at drafting stage and following this it will be shared publicly in 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Mitchell added: “The Properties in Care Strategy builds on our current work in terms of how we manage and operate the historic assets in our care in a sustainable manner for the future.

“The strategy will go to public consultation in 2025 where we will welcome the views of all those who have an interest in the properties and collections in state care.