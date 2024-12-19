Why a new model village near Edinburgh has been hailed by the King

With an orchard, wildflower meadow and built-in habitat boxes, the new village has hit all the right notes with the monarch.

A new model village in East Lothian has been praised by King Charles III.

Longniddry South has earned the Landowner Award for Wemyss and March Estates from The King’s Foundation, which honours sustainable design.

Longniddry South has been praised for its design and attention to community and nature. | Contributed

The development, which is laid out around a once-disused farm steading, features a village green, a community orchard and a restored burn with a “sense of community” built into the design.

The houses have been built in a mixture of styles to create a traditional village that reflects the building styles found across East Lothian.

Almost 180 houses are now lived in with the village to extend to 480 homes - from flats to large semi-detached properties - over time. Shops and businesses - including a food store, a cafe, wellness studio and beauty salon - will open up next year.

Martin Andrews, factor of Wemyss and March Estates, said: “We are incredibly honoured to have received this prestigious award from The King’s Foundation, which celebrates our endeavours to ensure that what we develop makes an enduring and valued contribution within our home county of East Lothian.

“Our aim has been to envision a place that not only looks great but that also has sustainability and quality of life at its heart.”

Wemyss and March Estates is owned by James Donald Charteris, 13th Earl of Wemyss and 9th Earl of March, of Gosford House.

The laird worked with land-promoter Socially Conscious Capital and Cruden Homes on the development of the village.

The King’s Foundation, first formed in 1990, is a charity founded by King Charles III as Prince of Wales and works globally to create sustainable communities.

The award for Longniddry South was given ‘for guiding and delivering the Conservation Areas of tomorrow’ and places the estate among only a small handful of previous winners.

Features of the village include mews courtyards for car parking and “intimate streets” which radiate out towards the rural surroundings and train station.

A network of greenspaces and parkland also impressed the judges.

“The project also stands out for its sensitive and environmentally-friendly conversion of the historic Longniddry Steading, helping the community to thrive by breathing life into a once-redundant asset with a wide range of businesses set to open throughout 2025, including a food store, a wellness studio, a beauty salon and a cookery school,” a statement from the estate added.

Some of the houses include home offices built within their garage spaces with the village promoting “local living, whilst being exceptionally well-connected to Scotland’s capital”.

The Landowner Award is given annually to projects that demonstrate excellence in design, community integration, and sustainability.

Winners are chosen by King Charles III himself.