Iconic Scotland castle reopens following a year of closure in boost for summer tourist season

Now after being hit by almost a year of closure, Doune Castle, near Scotland, has officially reopened, as the country’s chief heritage body grapples with restoring some of Scotland’s most treasured buildings amid the impact of climate change.

Access restrictions had been put in place temporarily at the castle in June last year by Historic Environment Scotland, which was carried out a full survey of the site to assess the building for high level masonry problems.

Doune Castle near Stirling. Picture: Getty Images

But the iconic visitor attraction, which features in Outlander as Castle Leoch, has now reopened as of Monday.

Stephen Duncan, marketing and engagement director at HES, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen the interior of the castle once more after access restrictions were put in place for essential high masonry work.

“We know how keen visitors are to enjoy the castle, which is an iconic site and has featured in a wealth of productions, including most recently in Outlander.