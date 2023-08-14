Scottish Monarchs: 13 Famous Kings of Scotland and why we remember them to this day

3 . Constantine II: Ruler of the Kingdom of Alba (900–943)

He was one of the early kings of Alba (Scotland) and his name, Constantine, is anglicised from the Scottish Gaelic Còiseam mac Aoidh i.e., Constantine Mackay. Serving as king from 900 to 943, despite ongoing battles and invasions from Norsemen, this long reign is evidence of his considerable strength. He is well known for pushing Vikings out of Scotland after the Battle of Scone in 904. He also allied with Northumbrians to drive out the Vikings who were living in Northumberland and together they were victorious at the Battle of Corbridge in 918. This resulted in the Kingdom of Alba having a more stable southern border. He also reformed Alba by making the churches more Gaelic-orientated and introducing ‘Mormaer’ which saw ‘sub-kings’ looking after different areas of the kingdom. Photo: via WikiCommons