Best Scottish Films: 21 of Scotland’s greatest movies starting with The Stone of Destiny

Scotland sure has made its mark on the movie industry over the years and nurtured loyal fans, when we asked you what the best Scottish film of all time was you passionately dropped hundreds of answers.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 9th Nov 2022, 16:46 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:59 BST

Due to Scotland’s unique cultural heritage, occasionally dark history and some of the world’s most gorgeous landscapes (even voted ‘Best of the World 2023’ by National Geographic) the country has featured prominently in the film industry.

In the mid-nineties alone, Braveheart and Trainspotting (two huge triumphs for ‘Scottish cinema’) were released within one year of each other - demonstrating the massive potential for Scotland to punch above its weight on the world stage.

When we asked you, our Scotsman followers, ‘what’s the best Scottish film of all time’ your answers passionately poured in. A common answer was the 2008 movie ‘The Stone of Destiny’ – no doubt motivated by how the real stone of destiny is featuring at the coronation of King Charles III.

That said, here are 21 of the greatest Scottish films as voted by Scotsman readers.

The official film synopsis reads: “As Scotland fails to establish its own parliament once again, young patriot Ian Hamilton vows to salvage national pride by returning the Stone of Destiny, a symbol of Scottish sovereignty to its rightful place. Trouble is, the talismanic brick has been housed in Westminster Abbey under watchful English eyes since 1296.”

1. Stone of Destiny, 2008

The official film synopsis reads: "As Scotland fails to establish its own parliament once again, young patriot Ian Hamilton vows to salvage national pride by returning the Stone of Destiny, a symbol of Scottish sovereignty to its rightful place. Trouble is, the talismanic brick has been housed in Westminster Abbey under watchful English eyes since 1296."

A well-loved comedy drama, Local Hero explores the conflict between a Texas oil company and the residents of a Scottish fishing village whose land is needed for the company's North Sea oil base.

2. Local Hero, 1983

A well-loved comedy drama, Local Hero explores the conflict between a Texas oil company and the residents of a Scottish fishing village whose land is needed for the company's North Sea oil base.

Famous for featuring the music of The Proclaimers, Sunshine on Leith follows the lives of Dave and Ally as they readjust to life in Edinburgh following their service in Afghanistan.

3. Sunshine on Leith, 2013

Famous for featuring the music of The Proclaimers, Sunshine on Leith follows the lives of Dave and Ally as they readjust to life in Edinburgh following their service in Afghanistan.

Following the adventures of the immortal warrior of Clan MacLeod, Connor MacLeod, this eighties classic was largely based in and filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

4. Highlander, 1986

Following the adventures of the immortal warrior of Clan MacLeod, Connor MacLeod, this eighties classic was largely based in and filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

