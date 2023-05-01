Best Scottish Films: 21 of Scotland’s greatest movies starting with The Stone of Destiny
Scotland sure has made its mark on the movie industry over the years and nurtured loyal fans, when we asked you what the best Scottish film of all time was you passionately dropped hundreds of answers.
Due to Scotland’s unique cultural heritage, occasionally dark history and some of the world’s most gorgeous landscapes (even voted ‘Best of the World 2023’ by National Geographic) the country has featured prominently in the film industry.
In the mid-nineties alone, Braveheart and Trainspotting (two huge triumphs for ‘Scottish cinema’) were released within one year of each other - demonstrating the massive potential for Scotland to punch above its weight on the world stage.
When we asked you, our Scotsman followers, ‘what’s the best Scottish film of all time’ your answers passionately poured in. A common answer was the 2008 movie ‘The Stone of Destiny’ – no doubt motivated by how the real stone of destiny is featuring at the coronation of King Charles III.
That said, here are 21 of the greatest Scottish films as voted by Scotsman readers.