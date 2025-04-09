Ewan McGregor's stunning 18th-century Scottish mansion revealed in pictures

Ewan McGregor has submitted plans to replace an old roof at his listed country mansion as part of a multi-million pound renovation.

The Trainspotting star is seeking listed building consent to carry out the work as part of a wider upgrade of Glencarse House. The actor bought the 18th-century retreat in Scotland two years ago for £2.35 million, with the property located only half an hour from where he grew up.

McGregor has already won permission for multiple upgrades at the home, which is set in more than 18 acres of land and gardens. His latest application is under review by Perth and Kinross Council.

The application is to replace a 'defective' lead roof with a single ply membrane roof. It also involves replacing existing rooflights with new aluminium framed double glazed units.

Drawings submitted by agent David Bell Architects show no internal alternations to the home The application comes after further work at the historic home was approved last year by planners at the category C-listed villa to the north of the settlement of Glencarse.

The villa was originally designed by Scottish architects Robert and James Adam dating to 1790, with alterations subsequently carried out in the late 1800s and 1920s.

Listed building consent was given last year for alterations, including to internal doors and partitions, which have been carried out "in the course of general upgrading and redecoration works throughout the building".

Approving the decision, a council planner said: "An existing door opening on the first floor has been blocked, with the door and architraves installed into a previously blocked up door opening to reconfigure access and circulation within an existing bedroom suite.

"A new raised floor deck has been installed in the associated bathroom. Upgrading of the heating system required replacement of missing or damaged skirting boards in principal rooms, which have been reinstated to match existing.

"Damp proofing works in the basement have required significant plasterwork repairs and new skirtings."

The previous application also included the installation of CCTV cameras on the north and south elevations.

The planner added: "These do not raise concerns on the north elevation, as they do not appear prominent against the existing white paint finish. On the south elevation, the cameras appeared overly visually intrusive against the exposed stone, and the associated cabling had been installed on the front face of the quoins.

"Following discussion, cameras on the south elevation have been coloured to match the stone, and the cabling route redirected in a more discreet manner. Previous fixing points into the quoins have been made good."

Perth and Kinross Council previously gave McGregor permission to erect a replacement garage. He also wanted to extend the master bedroom to make space for a dressing room.

A decision on the latest application will be made by the council at a future date.

1 . Gate Lodge Gate Lodge, in Perthshire, which is owned by Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Entrance to Glencarse House and Gate Lodge Ewan McGregor has submitted plans to replace an old roof at his listed country mansion as part of a multi-million pound renovation. Here is the entry to the property | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS Photo Sales

3 . The mansion's picturesque grounds The actor bought the 18th-century retreat in Scotland two years ago for £2.35 million, situated only half an hour from where he grew up. | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS Photo Sales