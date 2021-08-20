B-Listed 6-bedroom Georgian manse with beautiful architectural features and private setting in the Perthshire countryside

The house was built in 1836 for the retiring minister of Monzie Kirk and with its bow fronted windows, fanlights, painted timber fascia and warm pink sandstone, it has a particularly pretty façade.

The Georgian features and proportions give the house wonderful character and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, reception hall, drawing room, dining room, both with French windows, hidden study, open plan dining kitchen with French windows to the garden, utility room, and WC.

The first floor features a principal bedroom with en-suite shower room and dressing room, guest bedroom with en-suite, one further bedroom, and a family bathroom, while the second floor has three surprisingly bright and spacious bedrooms, as well as a shower room and plenty of storage in the eaves.

Integral to the house but with its own front door is an office which consists of two rooms and a WC on the ground floor, with a staircase to one large room above. This could be adapted to form an independent cottage or for letting purposes.

Externally, a gated entrance through an old stone wall leads to a private driveway and gravel turning circle at the front of the house and to parking beside the double garage at the rear. The grounds include a summer house and extend to about 2.86 acres with beautiful old trees and well established shrubs providing almost total privacy in the garden which is mainly lawn.

On the market with Savills for offers over £795,000, more details can be found HERE.

