The darkly-comic classic was released on February 23, 1996, which means it turns 28 in 2024.

The movie follows a group of heroin addicts living through Edinburgh in the 80’s and led to many of the cast becoming household names afterwards, including Ewan McGregor. Kelly Macdonald and Jonny Lee Miller.

The film is full of incredible dialogue, from Mark Renton’s 'Choose Life' speech to the famous 'It's sh*te being Scottish' diatribe.

In celebration of its 28th anniversary, here are 11 of the most memorable lines from the film.

1 . Francis Begbie (Robert Caryle) on armed robbery "Armed robbery. With a replica. I mean, how the f*** can it be armed robbery with a f***ing replica?"

2 . Mark Renton - "...lacking in moral fibre" "Sick Boy is seriously lacking in moral fibre." Dealer: "But he knows a lot about Sean Connery." Renton: "That's hardly a substitute."

3 . Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) on "Personality" "Personality, I mean that's what counts, right? That's what keeps a relationship going through the years. Like heroin, I mean heroin's got a great f****** personality."