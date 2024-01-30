All Sections
“Choose Life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a f****** big television, choose washing machines, cars, compact disc players and electrical tin openers. Choose good health, low cholesterol, and dental insurance. Choose fixed interest mortgage repayments. Choose a starter home. Choose your friends. Choose leisurewear and matching luggage. Choose a three-piece suit on hire purchase in a range of f****** fabrics. Choose DIY and wondering who the f*** you are on Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing, spirit-crushing game shows, stuffing f****** junk food into your mouth. Choose rotting away at the end of it all, p****** your last in a miserable home, nothing more than an embarrassment to the selfish, f***** up brats you spawned to replace yourselves. Choose your future. Choose life... But why would I want to do a thing like that? I chose not to choose life. I chose somethin' else. And the reasons? There are no reasons. Who needs reasons when you've got heroin?”“Choose Life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a f****** big television, choose washing machines, cars, compact disc players and electrical tin openers. Choose good health, low cholesterol, and dental insurance. Choose fixed interest mortgage repayments. Choose a starter home. Choose your friends. Choose leisurewear and matching luggage. Choose a three-piece suit on hire purchase in a range of f****** fabrics. Choose DIY and wondering who the f*** you are on Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing, spirit-crushing game shows, stuffing f****** junk food into your mouth. Choose rotting away at the end of it all, p****** your last in a miserable home, nothing more than an embarrassment to the selfish, f***** up brats you spawned to replace yourselves. Choose your future. Choose life... But why would I want to do a thing like that? I chose not to choose life. I chose somethin' else. And the reasons? There are no reasons. Who needs reasons when you've got heroin?”
Trainspotting Quotes: Here are 11 of the best lines from Danny Boyle’s cult 1996 Scottish film

Based on the bestselling novel by Edinburgh author Irvine Welsh, Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting is a Scottish classic - and one of the most quotable films ever made.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Feb 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 15:01 GMT

The darkly-comic classic was released on February 23, 1996, which means it turns 28 in 2024.

The movie follows a group of heroin addicts living through Edinburgh in the 80’s and led to many of the cast becoming household names afterwards, including Ewan McGregor. Kelly Macdonald and Jonny Lee Miller.

The film is full of incredible dialogue, from Mark Renton’s 'Choose Life' speech to the famous 'It's sh*te being Scottish' diatribe.

In celebration of its 28th anniversary, here are 11 of the most memorable lines from the film.

“Armed robbery. With a replica. I mean, how the f*** can it be armed robbery with a f***ing replica?”

1. Francis Begbie (Robert Caryle) on armed robbery

“Sick Boy is seriously lacking in moral fibre.” Dealer: “But he knows a lot about Sean Connery.” Renton: “That's hardly a substitute.”

2. Mark Renton - “...lacking in moral fibre”

“Personality, I mean that's what counts, right? That's what keeps a relationship going through the years. Like heroin, I mean heroin's got a great f****** personality.”

3. Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) on “Personality”

“Well, I'll come back with you if you like, but like, I'm not promising anything, you know.”

4. Mark Renton on promises

