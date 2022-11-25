Peterhead festivities get underway with light-up

Peterhead’s festive celebrations get underway this weekend with the official light-up of the town’s Christmas lights is held.

The popular truck parade will head out to the Lido where a fireworks display will be held.

A full programme of events will entertain locals and visitors alike on Saturday, December 3, culminating with the switch on of the tree lights by Santa at 4pm.

This will be followed by the hugely popular truck parade as well as a spectacular fireworks display to get everyone in the Christmas mood, which will be held at the Lido .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erroll Street will be closed to the public from 7.30am on the day to allow for the fun fair to be set up and this will be open from 9am to 4pm for kids and adults alike.

The monthly producers market will have a festive feel and it will be set up from 9am running to 3pm for any Christmas gifts you wish to purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children will be able to post their letters to Santa in a special post box which will be situated in the Muckle Kirk from 9am to 3.30pm.

Also in the kirk will be a face painter, from 11am to 2pm, and a number of Love Rara characters will be walking around Dummers Corner to greet the younger visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment on the day will be provided in Drummers Corner from 10.30am to 4pm.

This includes Hannah Brown at 10.30am, Slessor School of Dance at 11am, HDM Performers at 11.20am, Clerkhill School at 12 noon, Kerry Short at 12.30pm, Central School at 1.30pm, Dales Park School at 2pm Danz Works at 2.30pm, Burnhaven School at 3pm and Catriona Molver at 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a story teller located in the Muckle Kirk from 2pm to 3pm, which is free to attend.

You won’t want to miss the Reindeer Parade which will start at the Top Ford car park at 1.10pm, travelling to Erroll Street where you will be able to view the reindeer in their pen and take photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa will be in the Muckle Kirk from 1.45pm to 3.30pm where children can visit him and receive a small gift.

There will be cookie decorating and decoration making at the Giving Tree, and then all eyes will be focused on Santa who will be switching on the tree lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad