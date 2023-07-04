All Sections
Best Scottish Films: 21 of Scotland’s most-loved movies starting with Local Hero (1983)

Scotland has made its mark on the movie industry over the years and nurtured loyal fans, when we asked you what the best Scottish film of all time was you passionately dropped hundreds of answers.
Thomas Mackay
Published 9th Nov 2022, 16:46 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST

Due to Scotland’s unique cultural heritage, somewhat dark history and award-winning landscapes, the country has featured prominently in the film industry.

In the mid-nineties alone, Braveheart and Trainspotting (huge triumphs for ‘Scottish cinema’) were released within one year of each other - demonstrating the massive potential for Scotland to punch above its weight on the world stage.

When we asked our Scotsman followers, ‘what’s the best Scottish film of all time’ their answers passionately poured in. A common answer was the 2008 movie ‘The Stone of Destiny’ – no doubt motivated by how the real stone of destiny featured at the coronation of King Charles III.

That said, here are 21 of the greatest Scottish films of all time as voted by Scotsman readers.

A well-loved comedy drama, Local Hero explores the conflict between a Texas oil company and the residents of a Scottish fishing village whose land is needed for the company's North Sea oil base.

1. Local Hero, 1983

Following the adventures of the immortal warrior of Clan MacLeod, Connor MacLeod, this eighties classic was largely based in and filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

2. Highlander, 1986

Set in Glasgow, The Angels’ Share tells the tale of a father who in a life that appears hopeless just narrowly avoids jail time. After a visit to a whisky distillery, he finds inspiration to turn over a new leaf, but can he do it?

3. The Angels’ Share, 2012

The official film synopsis reads: “As Scotland fails to establish its own parliament once again, young patriot Ian Hamilton vows to salvage national pride by returning the Stone of Destiny, a symbol of Scottish sovereignty to its rightful place. Trouble is, the talismanic brick has been housed in Westminster Abbey under watchful English eyes since 1296.”

4. Stone of Destiny, 2008

