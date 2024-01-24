All Sections
Where does Sir Walter Scott place in our readers list? Cr: Wikimedia commons

Best Scottish Author Ever: Here are the top 10 writers that were made in Scotland

Who are Scotland's best ever writers, authors and novelists?

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 14:14 GMT

A hub of creativity, it is perhaps no surprise how many famous authors, writers and novelists have called Scotland home.

A number of inventors, musicians and actors all call Scotland home and our impact on society can simply not be questioned.

But when it comes to writers, the talent born in this country stretches hundreds and hundreds of years and includes some of the greatest novelists, writers and poets of all time.

Do you agree with the list?

1. Sir Ian Rankin

2. Val McDermid

3. Robert Louis Stevenson

4. Peter May

