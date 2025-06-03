Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heritage chiefs have welcomed a decision by Scottish ministers to overturn planning permission for a development of a trotting track on the historic site of the Battle of Bannockburn.

Plans for the track for harness racing have been thrown out after it was ruled the development would “introduce new development and urbanisation in one of the few remaining undeveloped parts of the battlefield" where Robert the Bruce led the Scots to victory over Edward II's army in June 1314.

The track was planned on land close to where Robert the Bruce's army faced off against the vanguard of Edward II’s men on the first day of the battle.

Stirling Council originally approved the plans last July but the decision was criticised by National Trust for Scotland, which spoke of its “shock and disappointment” that the development was being allowed.

That decision has now been overturned at government level after it was found the development “would have a significant adverse effect on the character of the battlefield, its setting and sense of place”.

Diarmid Hearns, acting director of conservation and policy at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “This is very welcome news for the trust and all who care about Scotland’s heritage and history.”

He said the ministers’ conclusions “closely accord with our stated views that this development was simply in the wrong place and would have badly impacted upon the setting of the battlefield”.

He added: “We hope that this decision brings this matter to an end and that the developer withdraws to a new site elsewhere that will not impinge on places of historical importance.”

Parking was also sought for 200 cars at the track, which would have been the first of its kind in the country.

The Scottish Government formally “called in” the decision in August 2024 with significant support drummed up by NTS in opposition to the proposals.

Dr Tony Pollard, an eminent battlefield archaeologist at Glasgow University, said the proposed site could include the scene of one of the most important early encounters in the June 1314 battle, when the English knight Henry de Bohun spotted Robert the Bruce and charged at him with his lance.

Bruce, on a much smaller horse, manoeuvred to the side and smashed the knight's helmet and head in two with his battle-axe. The Scots king, who took an enormous risk taking on the fight, is said to have expressed regret only that he had broken the shaft of his favourite axe.

While ministers were “sympathetic” to points made in support of the application, their ruling stated they “do not consider that the benefits of the proposed development would outweigh the adverse impacts on a nationally significant battlefield and its associated listed buildings”.

Ministers added the part of the battlefield where the development was to be sited is “especially sensitive and remains undeveloped” – adding this “greatly assists an appreciation of its role in the battle”.

The Scottish Government also refused a separate application for a golf driving range to be built in the area, saying: “The proposed development does not effectively protect the cultural significance or the key landscape characteristics of the battlefield.”

Ministers said these plans “would have a significant adverse impact on the landscape features, character and setting of the battlefield and that the overall integrity and character of the battlefield area would be compromised by the proposed development”.