It is the church in the heart of Sunset Song country and the final resting place of author Lewis Grassic Gibbon.

Now, a campaign to save Arbuthnott Church near Inverbervie in Aberdeenshire is gaining momentum after the Church of Scotland announced it was to sell off the kirk as it seeks to save money and reduce its assets.

Grassic Gibbon - real name James Leslie Mitchell - grew up on nearby Bloomfield Farm, with his childhood in the Mearns inspiring his unflinching and then controversial portrait of rural life.

It is likely that he attended the church as a boy with the old Arbuthnott Primary School then just next door. Despite leaving Scotland for England and settling in Welwyn Garden City in 1925 after a spell in the RAF, his ashes were brought back to the churchyard at the heart of the farming community which inspired him.

Now, after the Kirk announced the sale of the church, a group of residents is hoping to buy the building and develop the author’s legacy in Sunset Song country.

Residents Charles Roberts-McIntosh, of Fordoun, said a charity would be set up to buy the church, which dates to the 13th Century and survived the Reformation.

Mr Roberts-McIntosh said that Grassic Gibbon described in Sunset Song the light coming in the east window of the church during a morning service.

“It does indicate that he attended services here. The walk across the back from Bloomfield over the fields and by-ways actually takes you down to the Grassic Gibbon Centre and then down to the church.”

He added: “The church, well it is history.

“We want to buy the church and develop artistic and cultural links, from music concerts to book festivals, anything that is linked to its heritage.

“It is not going to just be a shrine. We want to develop what Grassic Gibbon started.”

Vivien Heilbron, who played lead character Chris Guthrie in the original dramatisation of Sunset Song, earlier said she was “sad and mystified” that the church was due to close.

The small congregation is set to move to Bervie Church following the closure, which the Church of Scotland said should happen by the end of the year.

Ms Heilbron said: “I remember the church was a beautiful building when we filmed there.

“I am sad and mystified that it will close.

“It is not the first time that Scotland has not quite honoured the people who represent her so well.”

Meanwhile, Alan Riach, Professor of Scottish Literature at Glasgow University said he was “appalled” by plans to close the church.

He reportedly said: “This is one of the great places of pilgrimage in literary Scotland.”

Professor Riach said he visited Arbuthnott Kirkyard with students to visit the memorial stone to the author and his wife Rebecca, or Ray Middleton, who was also raised on a nearby farm.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said the Kirk needed “radical change” against a backdrop of falling visitor numbers, a decline in membership and a reduction in income both nationally and locally.

Presbyteries across the country were asked in 2021 to decide their future directions, with the decision then taken to dispose of Arbuthnott following that process.

A church statement added; “We believe a significant reduction in the number of buildings we own is necessary in order to deliver sustainable and realistic new expressions of ministry and church and to ensure all of our buildings are suitable for the needs of mission in the 21st century.

“We recognise that Arbuthnott Church, as with many other church buildings across the country, is important and valuable to the local community.”

It is hoped, following its sale, that the church can be used for special services, such as Watch Night and Harvest.